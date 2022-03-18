'It just felt like home': Chandler Jones is thrilled to get to work with Maxx Crosby, Patrick Graham

Another huge factor that played the part of Jones coming to the Raiders was the Silver and Black's new defensive coordinator. When Jones was selected in the first round of the 2012 Draft by the New England Patriots, Patrick Graham was the defensive line coach. The two got off to a great start together, with Jones recording six sacks, four pass deflections and three forced fumbles in his rookie season.

The two reunite for their first season in Las Vegas, with Graham now in charge of the defense. A couple of years has passed since the two were last together, but things seem to be lining up in place to duplicate the same results.

"When you have someone with the brain of Patrick Graham – the first word that comes to mind is creativity," Jones said. "This guy is an Ivy League graduate from Yale. So when you just talk about that in itself, you talk about how creative someone can be. Then when you bring it over to the sport of football, that's easy for him. That's X's and O's for him. He's so creative and to know that and be such a proven person, the sky's the limit."

The complexity of Jones and Graham's relationship goes beyond what happens inside of the 100 yards of grass. The way Graham looked after Jones as a young player in the league made an impression on him that still holds up today.

"They're not going to say, 'Hey, how's your leg holding up?', they're going to say, 'Hey, how's your family? How's your kid doing?'' And when you have a guy and you connect the players like that, it makes them play harder for you. They go that much more above and beyond to do what you're telling them to do. To do your scheme, to do what's right, to be disciplined, to stay in your gap, to execute.