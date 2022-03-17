Raiders sign LB Chandler Jones

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent LB Chandler Jones, the club announced Thursday.

Jones enters his 11th NFL season and first with the Raiders, having previously spent six years with the Arizona Cardinals (2016-21) and four seasons with the New England Patriots (2012-15). The Patriot's 2012 first-round draft pick (21st overall) is a four-time Pro Bowler (2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021) and a two-time Associated Press All-Pro First Team selection (2017 and 2019).

Over his career, Jones has played in 139 games with 136 starts, totaling 473 tackles (331 solo), 107.5 sacks, one interception, 27 passes defensed, 33 forced fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries. He leads the NFL in sacks (107.5) and forced fumbles (33) since entering the league in 2012.

Last season, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound linebacker started all 15 games he appeared in, recording 41 tackles (31), 10.5 sacks, four passes defensed, six forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. His 10.5 sacks ranked second on the team and marked the seventh season in which Jones has recorded double-digit sacks.

Jones holds the Cardinals' top-two single-season performances by a pass rusher, registering 19 sacks in 2019 and 17 sacks in 2017, and leaves Arizona as the club's all-time leader in sacks (71.5) and forced fumbles (23). Additionally, Jones recorded the club's top-two single-season marks in forced fumbles with eight in 2019 and six in 2021.