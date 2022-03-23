By the Numbers: The Raiders' wide receiver additions can do it all

3

With the likes of Don Hutson and Donald Driver, Adams is one of the greatest wide receivers to grace Lambeau Field. With reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback, Adams nabbed the records for most receiving yards (1,553), catches (123) and touchdown catches (18) for a season in Packers franchise history. Upon his arrival to Las Vegas, he's already eying a few records held by one of his favorite receivers growing up: Tim Brown.

"I haven't had the chance to speak to Tim yet – or Mr. Brown, I should say," Adams said Tuesday. "But I would love to, so if at any point he wanted to, I don't know if he's going to see this, but I would love to talk to him at some point. I can't promise that I'm going to leave those records alone, because I'm definitely looking for that."