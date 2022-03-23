By the Numbers: The Raiders' wide receiver additions can do it all

The Raiders wasted no time making a splash at the wide receiver position during free agency.
The Silver and Black added two young, talented receivers in Mack Hollins and Demarcus Robinson, who bring their talents to the desert to build up the Raiders receiving corps.
On top of those two signings, the team went out to trade for arguably the best wide receiver in the game right now in Davante Adams. Adams is a two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler. Last season, Adams had 11 touchdowns and over 1,500 receiving yards.
The three receivers are poised to make an immediate impact for the Silver and Black, with the numbers to back it up.
3
Three is the number of single-season records Davante Adams holds for the Green Bay Packers.
With the likes of Don Hutson and Donald Driver, Adams is one of the greatest wide receivers to grace Lambeau Field. With reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback, Adams nabbed the records for most receiving yards (1,553), catches (123) and touchdown catches (18) for a season in Packers franchise history. Upon his arrival to Las Vegas, he's already eying a few records held by one of his favorite receivers growing up: Tim Brown.
"I haven't had the chance to speak to Tim yet – or Mr. Brown, I should say," Adams said Tuesday. "But I would love to, so if at any point he wanted to, I don't know if he's going to see this, but I would love to talk to him at some point. I can't promise that I'm going to leave those records alone, because I'm definitely looking for that."
34
Raider Nation should be familiar with Mack Hollins for a very notorious play he made in Allegiant Stadium.
The day after Christmas in 2020, the Miami Dolphins marched into Allegiant Stadium to defeat the Raiders, 26-25. The game was decided by a game-winning field goal after Hollins caught a 34-yard pass with 19 seconds left. During his introductory press conference, Hollins got to have a little bit of fun with his new fanbase regarding the play.
"I figure it's only right I come back and try to do a few more of those plays in Silver and Black. So, here I am," said Hollins.
261
It's something about the Raiders that brings the best out of Demarcus Robinson.
Before arriving to Las Vegas, Robinson was a receiver on the division rival Kansas City Chiefs. His two career-high games in receiving yards were against, of course, the Raiders. Robinson set his career high in receiving yards (172) in a Week 2 matchup against the Raiders in 2019. The 172 yards came with six catches and two touchdowns. His second most yards in a game is 89, which he tallied in the 2018 season finale against the Silver and Black.
Now as a Raider, hopefully Robinson will dial up those same numbers against his former team.
27
Another thing that makes these three receivers viable to the Silver and Black is their playoff experience.
Combined, the trio have played 27 playoff games. Hollins and Robinson are also both Super Bowl champions – Hollins earned a ring with the Eagles in his rookie season and Robinson in 2019 with the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams has played in four NFC Championship games with the Packers.