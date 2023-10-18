Versus: Raiders secondary steps to the plate against a lethal vertical threat in D.J. Moore

Raiders offense vs. the red zone

The score of last Sunday's game should've looked a lot different. The Silver and Black had no problem moving the ball down the field against the Patriots, outgaining their opponent in time of possession, yardage, offensive plays and first downs – not to mention committing less penalties.

Despite the overall better showing on offense, the Raiders still won the game by only five points. A big reason behind that: going 1-of-6 inside the red zone.

The leg of Daniel Carlson came in clutch for the Raiders, with a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals while tying a season-high 13 points. However, if a few of those drives resulted in seven points instead of three, the game wouldn't have been as close down the stretch. That's something the Raiders coaching staff is well aware of, with an emphasis on it heading into Chicago.

"To me, it's when you get down there, there's a premium on everything we do. We had multiple penalties down there that cost us," Josh McDaniels said of the Week 6 red zone offense. "We had two holding penalties and an offensive pass interference that puts you now in first-and-20 or second-and-20, in an area where that's really difficult to overcome.