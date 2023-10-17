Game Preview: A trip to Soldier Field awaits the Raiders in Week 7

Oct 17, 2023
Following back-to-back home wins, the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) look to continue their momentum as they go on the road to face the Chicago Bears (1-5).

Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. PT from Soldier Field.

Broadcast information

Table inside Article
Network/Flagship Play-by-play Color Analyst
TV: FOX Kevin Kugler Mark Sanchez
Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM" Jason Horowitz Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM Harry Ruiz Mayra Gomez

Opponent profile

Head Coach: Matt Eberflus

Quarterback: Justin Fields

2023 record: 1-5

Bears Depth Chart

What to know

Both the Raiders and Bears have questions at quarterback this week, as Jimmy Garoppolo (back) and Justin Fields (thumb) both suffered injuries in their respective Week 6 games.

Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that Fields is doubtful to play, but it depends on any swelling and his grip strength. If the thumb injury sidelines him, rookie Tyson Bagent could be in line for the start. A UDFA out of Shepherd University, Bagent stepped in for Fields in the third quarter against the Vikings and went 10-of-14 for 83 yards and an interception on the day. Chicago also has a familiar face to the Raiders, QB Nathan Peterman, on the roster.

As for the Silver and Black, there's no status report yet on Garoppolo, with Coach McDaniels telling the media it "seems like we've dodged a big bullet" after the QB went through scans for his back injury. If Garoppolo can't go, the Raiders have a choice to make between Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell, as both has seen game action this year.

"We don't even have everything we need yet to make that determination, but the fact that we've played three guys already certainly doesn't hurt," McDaniels said. "It's not ideal in terms of what you want to do. But they both got game experience, they both have had to operate our offense in critical situations in close games. So, that's helpful for them too."

Raiders Depth Chart

Matchup history

The all-time regular season series between the Raiders and Bears is tied at 8-8, dating back to their first matchup in 1972. The last time the two teams met was on Oct. 10, 2021, where the Bears defeated the Silver and Black, 20-9.

Stats

Following Week 6, the Raiders rank 24th in the league in total offense (292.3 yards per game), 14th in passing (218.8 ypg), 31st in rushing (73.5 ypg) and tied for 27th in points (16.7 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 11th in total defense (315.3 ypg), eighth in passing (193.7 ypg), 21st in rushing (121.7 ypg) and 19th in points allowed (21.8 ppg).

The Bears offense ranks 18th in the league in total offense (324.5 yards per game), 26th in passing (188.5 ypg), seventh in rushing (136.0 ypg) and 19th in points (21.3 ppg). Defensively, the Bears rank 25th in total defense (356.8 ypg), 29th in passing (267.3 ypg), eighth in rushing (89.5 ypg) and tied for 29th in points allowed (29.3 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • WR Davante Adams needs 11 touchdowns to surpass Raiders alumnus Tim Brown in career receiving touchdowns and rank ninth on the NFL's all-time receiving touchdowns list.
  • DE Maxx Crosby needs six sacks in 2023 to reach 49.0 sacks through his first five seasons in the NFL, the most by a Raiders defender through their first five seasons.
  • RB Josh Jacobs needs six rushing touchdowns to surpass Pete Banaszak and move into second in franchise history in career rushing TDs.
  • Jacobs needs 52 rushing yards to surpass Clem Daniels (5,103) for third on the Raiders all-time rushing list.
  • With 100+ yards rushing, Jacobs would notch his 16th career 100-yard performance, which would surpass Clem Daniels (15) for the second most such games in franchise history.

Advertising