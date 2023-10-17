Game Preview: A trip to Soldier Field awaits the Raiders in Week 7

What to know

Both the Raiders and Bears have questions at quarterback this week, as Jimmy Garoppolo (back) and Justin Fields (thumb) both suffered injuries in their respective Week 6 games.

Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that Fields is doubtful to play, but it depends on any swelling and his grip strength. If the thumb injury sidelines him, rookie Tyson Bagent could be in line for the start. A UDFA out of Shepherd University, Bagent stepped in for Fields in the third quarter against the Vikings and went 10-of-14 for 83 yards and an interception on the day. Chicago also has a familiar face to the Raiders, QB Nathan Peterman, on the roster.

As for the Silver and Black, there's no status report yet on Garoppolo, with Coach McDaniels telling the media it "seems like we've dodged a big bullet" after the QB went through scans for his back injury. If Garoppolo can't go, the Raiders have a choice to make between Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell, as both has seen game action this year.