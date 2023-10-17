Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from the Raiders' Week 6 win

Maxx Crosby closes the show again!

The Pro Bowl defensive end seemingly makes my list weekly due to his remarkable feats as a playmaker on the edge. Crosby tops the list again after closing out the Patriots game with a sack-safety (with Bilal Nichols) to seal the game with 1:47 left in the fourth quarter.

While Raider Nation has always appreciated No. 98's effort, energy and passion, the football world should admire his skills as a technician. Crosby displays an array of pass-rushing maneuvers that have made him nearly impossible to contain as a disruptive playmaker. Utilizing a combination of bull rushes, power swipe maneuvers and speed-to-power flurries, he has tallied at least a half sack in the last four games (4.5).

The constant harassment and disruption have keyed a defensive surge, resulting in the Raiders holding their last four opponents to 24 or fewer points (19.25) with a 2-2 mark during a span that includes back-to-back wins. As a one-man show accounting for nearly 50 percent of the team's sack production (5.5 of 13 total sacks) and almost one-third of their tackles for losses (8 of 29 tackles for loss), Crosby has become an unstoppable force that few envisioned when he entered the league as a lightly regarded fourth-round pick (No. 106 overall) out of Eastern Michigan in 2019.