Michael Mayer nominated for Week 6 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week

Michael Mayer has been nominated for Week 6 Pepsi Rookie of the Week after his standout performance against the New England Patriots.
The rookie tight end led the Raiders in receptions (five) and receiving yards (75) in the 21-17 victory, both career highs for him.
"I think I'm understanding the offense way more, in terms of where to be, what to do and things like that," Mayer said postgame. "I think it just came with time a little bit. It came with repetition and it came with playing in games instead of just going against our defense in camp. That's kind of what it is, it just took me a second to understand it and I think it's clicking for me now."
The second-rounder is nominated alongside quarterback C.J. Stroud (Texans), wide receiver Zay Flowers (Ravens), outside linebacker Byron Young (Rams), cornerback JuJu Brents (Colts) and cornerback Devon Witherspoon (Seahawks).
Fans can vote for Mayer at www.nfl.com/rookies and on the NFL app until Thursday, 8/19 at 8 a.m. PT.