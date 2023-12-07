Versus: Raiders offense looking to get their hands dirty against Danielle Hunter, Vikings

Raiders linebacking corps vs. Vikings running back committee

Alexander Mattison is certainly the guy in the Vikings backfield, but has still found success by committee in the run game.

Mattison has taken over as lead back following the exit of Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook, and is closing in on 600 rushing yards this season. However the Vikings have also mixed in Ty Chandler, making for a formidable running back duo. Chandler, a fifth-round pick from UNC Chapel Hill, is averaging 4.5 yards per carry this season.

"[Their] backs are pretty dynamic in terms of a good combination of size, speed and quickness," defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. "The thing that stands out the most is the vision, with the stretch run game, finding those cutback lanes."

The Vikings running back committee will be a huge point of emphasis for Raiders linebackers Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo and Luke Masterson. Spillane is currently leading the team in total tackles (105) and interceptions (three). Deablo is second on the team in total tackles (70) while Masterson's two forced fumbles lead the team in that category. Pass coverage must also be a high priority for the defense, as Mattison has three receiving touchdowns this season.