By the Numbers: A look at the Raiders' top performers at the bye week

The Las Vegas Raiders will get some much needed rest and recovery with their Week 13 bye. While the Silver and Black stand at 5-7, they've received a high level of productivity from their roster in all three phases.
Here's a look at some key numbers that showcase the success of the team so far this season.
220
After leading the league in rushing yards last season, Josh Jacobsis currently leading the league in carries going into Week 13. His 220 rushing attempts are atop of the NFL in the category, while also ranking in the top 10 in the league in rushing yards (771) and rushing touchdowns (six).
732
Center Andre James has been the most durable player for the Raiders through 12 games.
He's the only player on the entire roster who has played 100 percent of offensive snaps this season, with 732 total snaps. Greg Van Roten is a close second with 730 snaps. Since James became a starter in 2021, he has only missed two games.
11.5
Maxx Crosby is currently leading the Raiders defense in several categories. For starters, The Condor has 11.5 sacks through 12 games – one shy of tying his single-season career high.
He also leads the team in tackles for loss (15), quarterback hits (18) and quarterback pressures (33) – all while playing 97 percent of defensive snaps. He's also leading the league in solo tackles among edge rushers (39) with the highest run defense grade (91.5) of all edge rushers from Pro Football Focus.
3
Since arriving to Las Vegas, Robert Spillane has established himself as another anchor of the defense alongside Crosby. The linebacker currently leads the Silver and Black in several defensive categories, including total tackles (105), solo tackles (55) and interceptions (three).
Additionally, his 2.5 sacks and 86.7 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus are both second on the team – only trailing Crosby.
6
Against the Kansas City Chiefs, Jakobi Meyers caught his sixth touchdown of the season, tying his career-high set in 2022 and leading the Raiders in that category. Additionally, he's in prime position to set career-highs in receiving yards and catches this season.
101.6
Heading into the bye week, Aidan O'Connell is coming off his most efficient game as a Raider. Against the Chiefs, he threw for 248 yards and a touchdown while completing nearly 70 percent of his throws. He finished with a season-high 101.6 quarterback rating.
46.2
Two-time Pro Bowler AJ Cole is having another phenomenal season, playing an underrated role in setting up the team for success. The Raiders punter leads the league in net yards per punt (46.2). He's also ranked top five in the league in punts inside the 20-yard line (22) and percentage of punts downed inside the 20-yard line (47.8 percent).
View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.