Eric Allen named semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Nov 28, 2023 at 12:01 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Allen_thumb_112823

Former Raiders cornerback Eric Allen has been selected as one of 25 Modern-Era Semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024, the Hall announced Tuesday.

Allen played four seasons for the Raiders after seven with the Philadelphia Eagles and three with the New Orleans Saints. The six-time Pro Bowler totaled 54 interceptions and 40 pass deflections in his career –15 of those interceptions came in the Silver and Black. He started in 56 regular season and four playoff games with the Raiders, helping the team win the AFC West in 2000 and 2001 after back-to-back 8-8 campaigns his first two years in Oakland.

His single-season record for most interceptions returned for touchdowns stood for 30 years before being broken this season by Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland. This is Allen's fourth time being selected as a semifinalist for the Hall of Fame.

The list of 25 semifinalists will be trimmed down to 15 finalists in January before the final voting process for the Class of 2024. While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the bylaws for the Selection Committee provide that between four and nine new members will be selected.

The Class of 2024 will be announced on during NFL Honors" February 8.

For the full list of semifinalists, click here.

Related Content

news

Several former Raiders among modern-era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Rich Gannon, Shane Lechler and Eric Allen are just a few of the Silver and Black names among the 173 nominees.
news

Zack Crockett, Rodney Hudson finalists for Reese's Senior Bowl 75th Anniversary Team 

Fans can vote for the two former Raiders and Florida State alums to make the celebratory team.
news

Art Powell selected as a Senior Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

The late Raiders receiver is one of three senior finalists to be considered for induction into Canton next year.
news

Art Powell one of three Raiders senior semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

The voting committees announced the trimmed down list of 12 seniors and 12 coach/contributors Thursday.
news

Lester Hayes, Art Powell highlight 6 Silver and Black senior semifinalists for Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame recently announced their list of semifinalists for the senior and coach/contributor categories for the Class of 2024.
news

Which Raiders' draft pick and class are considered the best all-time?

Sports Illustrated and NFL Network named their picks of each team's top draft selection historically.
news

Who have the Raiders taken before with the No. 7 pick?

With the Silver and Black holding the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, let's take a look at who they've selected with that pick in past years.
news

NFL 360 profiles Jimmy Raye, former Raiders offensive coordinator and pioneering college quarterback 

Raye, the first National Championship-winning Black quarterback from the South, coached in the NFL for 36 years.
news

Once a Cornerback, Always a Cornerback: A quintet of legendary Raiders defensive backs reflect on their careers in the Silver and Black

History has shown that being a part of the Raiders secondary comes with a lot of honor and responsibility.
news

Robert Gallery, Derrick Johnson to be inducted in College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The two former Raiders are part of a 18-player class that will be inducted later this year in Las Vegas.
news

Albert Lewis named finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The former All-Pro cornerback played five seasons in the Silver and Black.

Latest Content

gallery

Silver and Black and White: Week 12 vs. Chiefs

Nov 28, 2023

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Josh Jacobs nominated for Week 12 FedEx Ground Player of the Week 

Nov 28, 2023

The running back is up for the award after rushing for 110 yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs.  
gallery

177 Feet Up: The 25 best photos from the catwalk | Raiders vs. Chiefs

Nov 28, 2023

View team photographer Matt Aguirre's top 25 photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Eric Allen named semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Nov 28, 2023

This is the cornerback's fourth time being named a semifinalist for Canton.
audio

Raiders part ways with Marcus Peters and Roderic Teamer. Plus, a bye week primer | Raiders Roundtable

Nov 28, 2023

JT The Brick, Jason Horowitz and Eddie Paskal recap the Raiders' Week 12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and discuss storylines headed into the bye week on Raiders Roundtable.
gallery

Sights of the Game: Raiderettes vs. Chiefs

Nov 28, 2023

Take an exclusive look at Football's Fabulous Females during the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
audio

Coach Turner, Coach Schuplinski and Coach Bennett Media Scrum - 11.27.23 | RPP

Nov 27, 2023

Pass game coordinator Scott Turner, tight ends coach Jerry Schuplinski and wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett address the media from Intermountain Health Performance Center.
audio

Coach Leonard, Coach Ash and Coach Simmons Media Scrum - 11.27.23 | RPP

Nov 27, 2023

Defensive line coach Rob Leonard, defensive backs coach Chris Ash and defensive backs/pass game coordinator Jason Simmons address the media from Intermountain Health Performance Center.
gallery

Sights of the Game: Week 12 Gameday Entertainment vs. Chiefs

Nov 27, 2023

Get an exclusive look at the gameday entertainment from the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
news

How to vote your favorite Raiders to the 2024 Pro Bowl

Nov 27, 2023

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games head back to Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, this year.
video

Coach Pierce on waiving Marcus Peters and Roderic Teamer, recaps loss to Chiefs

Nov 27, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media to recap the Week 12 loss to the Chiefs and discuss the decision to waive cornerback Marcus Peters and safety Roderic Teamer.
gallery

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Chiefs | Week 12

Nov 27, 2023

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
View All
Advertising