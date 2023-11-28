Eric Allen named semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Former Raiders cornerback Eric Allen has been selected as one of 25 Modern-Era Semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024, the Hall announced Tuesday.

Allen played four seasons for the Raiders after seven with the Philadelphia Eagles and three with the New Orleans Saints. The six-time Pro Bowler totaled 54 interceptions and 40 pass deflections in his career –15 of those interceptions came in the Silver and Black. He started in 56 regular season and four playoff games with the Raiders, helping the team win the AFC West in 2000 and 2001 after back-to-back 8-8 campaigns his first two years in Oakland.

His single-season record for most interceptions returned for touchdowns stood for 30 years before being broken this season by Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland. This is Allen's fourth time being selected as a semifinalist for the Hall of Fame.

The list of 25 semifinalists will be trimmed down to 15 finalists in January before the final voting process for the Class of 2024. While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the bylaws for the Selection Committee provide that between four and nine new members will be selected.

The Class of 2024 will be announced on during NFL Honors" February 8.