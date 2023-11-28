Josh Jacobs nominated for Week 12 FedEx Ground Player of the Week 

Nov 28, 2023 at 12:52 PM
Maileena Faaita

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has been nominated for Week 12's FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

Jacobs finished Week 12 with 110 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. It was his 17th career 100-yard rushing performance, the second most 100-yard games in Raiders history. His 63-yard rushing touchdown also marked the second longest TD of his career.

No. 8 is nominated alongside Kyren Williams (Rams) and Christian McCaffrey (49ers).

FedEx and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) will make a donation of $2,000 in the name of the winning running back to a Historically Black College and University (HBCUs). These donations will help select HBCUs to support needs-based scholarships through the 2024-2025 school year.

Fans can vote for Jacobs here or on the post below.

177 Feet Up: The 25 best photos from the catwalk | Raiders vs. Chiefs

View team photographer Matt Aguirre's top 25 photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 25

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) go to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) go to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) celebrates with linebacker Malik Reed (52) after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) celebrates with linebacker Malik Reed (52) after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 25

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) goes to make a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) goes to make a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
