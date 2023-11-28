Josh Jacobs nominated for Week 12 FedEx Ground Player of the Week 

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has been nominated for Week 12's FedEx Ground Player of the Week.
Jacobs finished Week 12 with 110 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. It was his 17th career 100-yard rushing performance, the second most 100-yard games in Raiders history. His 63-yard rushing touchdown also marked the second longest TD of his career.
No. 8 is nominated alongside Kyren Williams (Rams) and Christian McCaffrey (49ers).
FedEx and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) will make a donation of $2,000 in the name of the winning running back to a Historically Black College and University (HBCUs). These donations will help select HBCUs to support needs-based scholarships through the 2024-2025 school year.
Fans can vote for Jacobs here or on the post below.
