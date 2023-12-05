Game Preview: Fresh off the bye, Raiders host Minnesota Vikings in Week 14

Like the Raiders, the Vikings also come back from a bye looking to break a two-game losing streak. After Josh Dobbs threw four interceptions in a 12-10 loss to the Bears in Week 12, Minnesota's coaching staff planned to sped some of their bye week evaluating their best option under center, per the team's website. Head Coach Kevin O'Connell is expected to announce a decision on Wednesday. They could give Dobbs (1-2 as a Vikings starter) another shot or turn to either Nick Mullens – who joined the Vikings in 2022 via trade with the Raiders – or Jaren Hall – who went 8-of-10 for 101 yards in his first NFL start (Week 9) before a concussion sidelined him.