Game Preview: Fresh off the bye, Raiders host Minnesota Vikings in Week 14

Dec 05, 2023 at 03:33 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) are back inside Allegiant Stadium after the bye week, hosting the Minnesota Vikings (6-6).

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Broadcast information

Network/Flagship Play-by-play Color Analyst
TV: FOX Kevin Kugler Mark Sanchez
National Radio: ESPN Radio Mike Couzens Kelly Stouffer
Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM" Jason Horowitz Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM Harry Ruiz Mayra Gomez

Opponent profile

Head Coach: Kevin O'Connell

Quarterback: Josh Dobbs

2023 record: 6-6

Vikings Depth Chart

What to know

With five regular-season games left, the Raiders come back from their bye week re-charged and looking to finish the season strong.

Like the Raiders, the Vikings also come back from a bye looking to break a two-game losing streak. After Josh Dobbs threw four interceptions in a 12-10 loss to the Bears in Week 12, Minnesota's coaching staff planned to sped some of their bye week evaluating their best option under center, per the team's website. Head Coach Kevin O'Connell is expected to announce a decision on Wednesday. They could give Dobbs (1-2 as a Vikings starter) another shot or turn to either Nick Mullens – who joined the Vikings in 2022 via trade with the Raiders – or Jaren Hall – who went 8-of-10 for 101 yards in his first NFL start (Week 9) before a concussion sidelined him.

Regardless of who is at QB, the Vikings offense will be helped by the return of Justin Jefferson, as he was activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve last week. The fourth-year receiver sustained a hamstring injury in Week 5 and has missed seven games. Before the injury, Jefferson has racked up 571 yards and three touchdowns on 36 receptions for an eye-popping 114.2 yards per game average.

Raiders Depth Chart

Matchup history

The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series against the Vikings, 9-6, dating back to 1973. The last time the two teams met was on Sept. 22, 2019, where the Vikings defeated the Silver and Black, 34-14.

Stats

Following Week 13, the Raiders rank 29th in the league in total offense (284.0 yards per game), 21st in passing (201.3 ypg), 31st in rushing (82.7 ypg) and 27th in points (16.8 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 20th in total defense (343.8 ypg), 13th in passing (216.8 ypg), 25th in rushing (127.0 ypg) and tied for 16th in points allowed (21.3 ppg).

The Vikings offense ranks 10th in the league in total offense (350.7 yards per game), sixth in passing (258.6 ypg), 28th in rushing (92.1 ypg) and tied for 15th in points (21.9 ppg). Defensively, the Vikings rank 13th in total defense (320.3 ypg), 18th in passing (224.3 ypg), seventh in rushing (96.0 ypg) and eighth in points allowed (20.2 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • WR Davante Adams needs 10 touchdowns to surpass Raiders alumnus Tim Brown in career receiving touchdowns and rank ninth on the NFL's all-time receiving touchdowns list.
  • DE Maxx Crosby needs one sack to reach 50.0 career sacks and become one of just five players in franchise history to do so.
  • RB Josh Jacobs needs two rushing touchdowns to surpass Pete Banaszak and move into second in franchise history in career rushing TDs.
  • Jacobs needs 396 rushing yards to surpass Mark van Eeghen and move into second in franchise history in career rushing yards.

Walter Payton Man of the Year Award Nominee: Maxx Crosby

Defensive end Maxx Crosby has been selected as the Raiders' nominee for the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award which recognizes outstanding community service activities off the field as well as excellence on the field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up with participants during the Raiders Skills Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up with participants during the Raiders Skills Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo with participants during the Raiders Skills Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo with participants during the Raiders Skills Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) races a student of Griffith Elementary School during his visit to donate gift cards to students and their families for Thanksgiving meals.
4 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) races a student of Griffith Elementary School during his visit to donate gift cards to students and their families for Thanksgiving meals.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs an autograph for a student of Griffith Elementary School during his visit to donate gift cards to students and their families for Thanksgiving meals.
5 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs an autograph for a student of Griffith Elementary School during his visit to donate gift cards to students and their families for Thanksgiving meals.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) helps a youth community member select their toys in the locker room during a Youth Holiday Party at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) helps a youth community member select their toys in the locker room during a Youth Holiday Party at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reads to students during Nevada Reading Week at Frank Lamping Elementary School.
7 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reads to students during Nevada Reading Week at Frank Lamping Elementary School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) high fives a student during Nevada Reading Week at Frank Lamping Elementary School.
8 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) high fives a student during Nevada Reading Week at Frank Lamping Elementary School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) works with a youth community member as they participate in a drill during Global Impact Day at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) works with a youth community member as they participate in a drill during Global Impact Day at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) takes a selfie with Green Valley High School football players during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) takes a selfie with Green Valley High School football players during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) huddles with athletes during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) huddles with athletes during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) participates in a 40-yard dash with athletes during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) participates in a 40-yard dash with athletes during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Alex Parraga from the Make-A-Wish Foundation gets his jersey signed by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during a visit to Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 15

Alex Parraga from the Make-A-Wish Foundation gets his jersey signed by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during a visit to Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) high-fives fans while waiting for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) high-fives fans while waiting for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
