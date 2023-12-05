Game Preview: Fresh off the bye, Raiders host Minnesota Vikings in Week 14

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) are back inside Allegiant Stadium after the bye week, hosting the Minnesota Vikings (6-6).
Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Color Analyst
|TV: FOX
|Kevin Kugler
|Mark Sanchez
|National Radio: ESPN Radio
|Mike Couzens
|Kelly Stouffer
|Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Jason Horowitz
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Harry Ruiz
|Mayra Gomez
Opponent profile
Head Coach: Kevin O'Connell
Quarterback: Josh Dobbs
2023 record: 6-6
What to know
With five regular-season games left, the Raiders come back from their bye week re-charged and looking to finish the season strong.
Like the Raiders, the Vikings also come back from a bye looking to break a two-game losing streak. After Josh Dobbs threw four interceptions in a 12-10 loss to the Bears in Week 12, Minnesota's coaching staff planned to sped some of their bye week evaluating their best option under center, per the team's website. Head Coach Kevin O'Connell is expected to announce a decision on Wednesday. They could give Dobbs (1-2 as a Vikings starter) another shot or turn to either Nick Mullens – who joined the Vikings in 2022 via trade with the Raiders – or Jaren Hall – who went 8-of-10 for 101 yards in his first NFL start (Week 9) before a concussion sidelined him.
Regardless of who is at QB, the Vikings offense will be helped by the return of Justin Jefferson, as he was activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve last week. The fourth-year receiver sustained a hamstring injury in Week 5 and has missed seven games. Before the injury, Jefferson has racked up 571 yards and three touchdowns on 36 receptions for an eye-popping 114.2 yards per game average.
Matchup history
The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series against the Vikings, 9-6, dating back to 1973. The last time the two teams met was on Sept. 22, 2019, where the Vikings defeated the Silver and Black, 34-14.
Stats
Following Week 13, the Raiders rank 29th in the league in total offense (284.0 yards per game), 21st in passing (201.3 ypg), 31st in rushing (82.7 ypg) and 27th in points (16.8 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 20th in total defense (343.8 ypg), 13th in passing (216.8 ypg), 25th in rushing (127.0 ypg) and tied for 16th in points allowed (21.3 ppg).
The Vikings offense ranks 10th in the league in total offense (350.7 yards per game), sixth in passing (258.6 ypg), 28th in rushing (92.1 ypg) and tied for 15th in points (21.9 ppg). Defensively, the Vikings rank 13th in total defense (320.3 ypg), 18th in passing (224.3 ypg), seventh in rushing (96.0 ypg) and eighth in points allowed (20.2 ppg).
Numbers to know
- WR Davante Adams needs 10 touchdowns to surpass Raiders alumnus Tim Brown in career receiving touchdowns and rank ninth on the NFL's all-time receiving touchdowns list.
- DE Maxx Crosby needs one sack to reach 50.0 career sacks and become one of just five players in franchise history to do so.
- RB Josh Jacobs needs two rushing touchdowns to surpass Pete Banaszak and move into second in franchise history in career rushing TDs.
- Jacobs needs 396 rushing yards to surpass Mark van Eeghen and move into second in franchise history in career rushing yards.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby has been selected as the Raiders' nominee for the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award which recognizes outstanding community service activities off the field as well as excellence on the field.