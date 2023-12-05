Maxx Crosby named Raiders' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

HENDERSON, Nev. – Dec. 5, 2023 – The Las Vegas Raiders announced today Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby as the Silver and Black's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide. Considered the league's most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide acknowledges NFL players who excel on the field and demonstrate a passion for creating a lasting positive impact beyond the game in their communities. Each of the league's 32 nominees were announced today.
Crosby personifies the motto "Commitment to Excellence" by serving as a shining example of what it means to be a Raider both on and off the gridiron. His commitment to the community has been on display throughout the year and he has consistently demonstrated a heartfelt dedication to making a positive impact around him. As a nominee, Crosby will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments.
"It is a true honor to be nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award," said Crosby. "The Raiders have a strong commitment to the community, and I share those values, so I take great pride in being nominated for such a prestigious award. Thank you to the Raiders and congratulations to all the nominees."
The unquestioned leader of the Raiders' defense, Crosby's relentless performance has led to staggering production during the 2023 season. Rarely missing a single snap, Crosby has corralled opposing ball carriers at an alarming rate, totaling the second-most tackles among NFL defensive linemen (66) and registering 15 tackles for loss entering Week 13, a total that currently ranks second in the league. Crosby's pressure off the edge has consistently harried quarterbacks, as his 11.5 sacks so far this season mark a team high and are tied for sixth-most league wide.
Among his many commendable endeavors off the field, Crosby has been a steadfast supporter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, consistently playing a pivotal role in fulfilling the wishes of many children. He participated in two Make-A-Wish Gameday experiences for four special children, bringing them and their families on an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience at the Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Crosby and his wife, Rachel, also recently announced a remarkable $1 million donation to his alma mater, Eastern Michigan University. This generous contribution to the EMU athletic department will support the expansion of the school's Championship Building Plan, enhancing resources for student-athletes and the community.
During Nevada Reading Week, Crosby, along with several teammates and the Raiderettes, visited Frank Lamping Elementary School where they read books to kindergarten through fifth-grade students. On Global Impact Day, he dedicated his time to serving 600 youth from local non-profit organizations.
Crosby's efforts were not limited to local community initiatives. He proudly supported the "It's A Penalty" campaign, actively raising awareness about resources available to prevent human trafficking. This vital endeavor included a 30-second PSA in collaboration with Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan.
Throughout his career, Crosby has supported education initiatives, been involved with Make-a-Wish, and served as a mentor to high school student-athletes.
All 32 nominees will be recognized for their achievements during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII. The 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year winner will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air nationally on CBS on Thursday, Feb. 8.
Each nominee will receive up to a $55,000 donation, and the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award winner will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice. All donations are made possible by the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.
This year, fans are once again encouraged to participate in Nationwide's annual Charity Challenge, a social media and online contest that allows fans to show support for their favorite Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee. Fans can vote on X (formerly Twitter) by posting #WPMOYChallenge along with the name/X handle of their chosen nominee or by voting directly on NFL.com/ManOfTheYear. The nominee who receives the most collective hashtag mentions and votes will win an additional $35,000 donation from Nationwide to the charity of their choice, with the runner-up receiving $10,000 and the third-place winner receiving $5,000. Charity Challenge voting takes place from Dec. 5th to Jan. 8th.
In addition, fans can further amplify their support of Maxx Crosby by participating in an exciting campaign by Alltroo – an online fundraising platform started by former NFL tight end and 3-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee, Kyle Rudolph. Through Alltroo, fans can support Maxx Crosby by entering an online fundraiser customized by each player for the chance to win special prizes and experiences, such as meet and greets, game tickets, sideline passes and more. One hundred percent of the proceeds raised through Alltroo's campaign will directly support the nominee's non-profit/charity of choice. For more information visit Alltroo.com.
Raiders Alumnus and Pro Football Hall of Famer George Blanda was named NFL Man of the Year in 1974 while playing for the Silver and Black.
For more information on the nominees and the award, please visit NFL.com/ManOfTheYear.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby has been selected as the Raiders' nominee for the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award which recognizes outstanding community service activities off the field as well as excellence on the field.