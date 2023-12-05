Maxx Crosby named Raiders' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

During Nevada Reading Week, Crosby, along with several teammates and the Raiderettes, visited Frank Lamping Elementary School where they read books to kindergarten through fifth-grade students. On Global Impact Day, he dedicated his time to serving 600 youth from local non-profit organizations.

Crosby's efforts were not limited to local community initiatives. He proudly supported the "It's A Penalty" campaign, actively raising awareness about resources available to prevent human trafficking. This vital endeavor included a 30-second PSA in collaboration with Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan.

Throughout his career, Crosby has supported education initiatives, been involved with Make-a-Wish, and served as a mentor to high school student-athletes.

All 32 nominees will be recognized for their achievements during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII. The 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year winner will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air nationally on CBS on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Each nominee will receive up to a $55,000 donation, and the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award winner will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice. All donations are made possible by the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

This year, fans are once again encouraged to participate in Nationwide's annual Charity Challenge, a social media and online contest that allows fans to show support for their favorite Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee. Fans can vote on X (formerly Twitter) by posting #WPMOYChallenge along with the name/X handle of their chosen nominee or by voting directly on NFL.com/ManOfTheYear. The nominee who receives the most collective hashtag mentions and votes will win an additional $35,000 donation from Nationwide to the charity of their choice, with the runner-up receiving $10,000 and the third-place winner receiving $5,000. Charity Challenge voting takes place from Dec. 5th to Jan. 8th.

In addition, fans can further amplify their support of Maxx Crosby by participating in an exciting campaign by Alltroo – an online fundraising platform started by former NFL tight end and 3-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee, Kyle Rudolph. Through Alltroo, fans can support Maxx Crosby by entering an online fundraiser customized by each player for the chance to win special prizes and experiences, such as meet and greets, game tickets, sideline passes and more. One hundred percent of the proceeds raised through Alltroo's campaign will directly support the nominee's non-profit/charity of choice. For more information visit Alltroo.com.

Raiders Alumnus and Pro Football Hall of Famer George Blanda was named NFL Man of the Year in 1974 while playing for the Silver and Black.