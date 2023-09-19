Game Preview: Primetime home opener vs. Steelers on deck for the Silver and Black

This is the second-straight week in which the Raiders face a team coming off Monday Night Football. The Steelers defeated the Browns, 26-22, in a game where T.J. Watt broke the franchise career sack record – totaling 81.5 sacks in 89 games. The 28-year-old is sure to be a thorn in the Raiders' side on Sunday. Watt is currently tied for the league-lead in sacks with 4.0 through two games. The Raiders are the only team that has yet to allow a sack this season.