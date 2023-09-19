Game Preview: Primetime home opener vs. Steelers on deck for the Silver and Black

Sep 19, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Since moving to Las Vegas, the Raiders (1-1) have won two of their three home openers in Allegiant. They look to win their third this Sunday when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) for Sunday Night Football.

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 5:20 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium.

Broadcast information

Table inside Article
Network/Flagship Play-by-play Color Analyst
TV: NBC Mike Tirico Cris Collinsworth
Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM" Jason Horowitz Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM Harry Ruiz Mayra Gomez

Opponent profile

Coach: Mike Tomlin

Quarterback: Kenny Pickett

2022 record: 9-8

Steelers Depth Chart

What to watch for

This is the second-straight week in which the Raiders face a team coming off Monday Night Football. The Steelers defeated the Browns, 26-22, in a game where T.J. Watt broke the franchise career sack record – totaling 81.5 sacks in 89 games. The 28-year-old is sure to be a thorn in the Raiders' side on Sunday. Watt is currently tied for the league-lead in sacks with 4.0 through two games. The Raiders are the only team that has yet to allow a sack this season.

The Jimmy Garoppolo-Davante Adams connection seems to be building, as Adams caught six passes for 84 yards and a touchdown against the Bills. The wide receiver was evaluated for a concussion after taking a hit toward the end of the Week 2 game, but according to Head Coach Josh McDaniels, Adams is "good."

Raiders Depth Chart

Matchup history

The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series against the Steelers, 14-11, with a 3-3 mark in the postseason. The last time the two teams met was last season on Dec. 24, where the Steelers defeated the Raiders 13-10. The Silver and Black have won four of the last six meetings vs. Pittsburgh.

Stats

Following Week 2, the Raiders offense ranks 30th in the league in total offense (250.5 yards per game), 21st in passing (192.5 ypg), 30th in rushing (58.0 ypg) and tied for 30th in points (13.5 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 23rd in total defense (355.0 ypg), 18th in passing (216.5 ypg), 27th in rushing (138.5 ypg) and tied for 25th in points allowed (27.0 ppg).

The Steelers offense ranks 31st in the league in total offense (247.0 yards per game), 18th in passing (199.0 ypg), 31st in rushing (48.0 ypg) and 26th in points (16.5 ppg). Defensively, the Steelers ranked 30th in total defense (399.5 ypg), 16th in passing (206.5 ypg), 32nd in rushing (193.0 ypg) and 24th in points allowed (26.0 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • WR Davante Adams needs 13 touchdowns to surpass Raiders alumnus Tim Brown in career receiving touchdowns and rank ninth on the NFL's all-time receiving touchdowns list.
  • K Daniel Carlson needs three points to reach 600 career points with the Raiders and become one of only six players in franchise history to reach 600 career points.
  • DE Maxx Crosby needs 10.5 sacks in 2023 to reach 49.0 sacks through his first five seasons in the NFL, the most by a Raiders defender through their first five seasons.
  • Crosby needs .5 sacks to pass Derrick Burgess (38.5) for the seventh most sacks in Raiders history.
  • RB Josh Jacobs needs seven rushing yards to surpass Napoleon Kaufman and move into fourth in franchise history in career rushing yards.
  • Jacobs needs eight rushing touchdowns to surpass Pete Banaszak and move into second in franchise history in career rushing TDs.
  • With 100+ yards rushing, Jacobs would notch his 16th career 100-yard performance, which would surpass Clem Daniels (15) for the second most such games in franchise history.
  • WR Hunter Renfrow needs 953 receiving yards in 14 games or less in 2023 to surpass Mervyn Fernandez (3,604) for the most receiving yards by a Raiders receiver in their first 70 games.

Silver and Black and White: Week 2 vs. Bills

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole's (6) jersey in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole's (6) jersey in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders assistant equipment manager Adam Johnson in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders assistant equipment manager Adam Johnson in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Footballs in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Footballs in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) arrives to the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) arrives to the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) arrives to the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) arrives to the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard arrives to the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard arrives to the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) arrives to the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) arrives to the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) warming up before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) warming up before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) warming up before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) warming up before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) warming up before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) warming up before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) takes a selfie with fans before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) takes a selfie with fans before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leads a huddle before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leads a huddle before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Fans before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Fans before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the bench before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the bench before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

