Pick Six: Raiders-Chargers Round 2 features another tough task against Khalil Mack

3. More 'Tae to go around

No matter who is under center, the Raiders have to find a way to get Davante Adams involved – if the receiver is able to suit up. Adams was added to the injury report Wednesday with an illness and has been ruled questionable.

The All-Pro receiver, who currently leads the team in receptions and receiving yards, is averaging nearly 67 receiving yards per game – his lowest total since the 2017 season. Some of that can be chopped up to offensive struggles, but a lot can also be contributed to the extensive coverage Adams sees around the league.

"These defenses are smart, there are a lot of defensive gurus out there who do a lot of different things, exotic coverages, repeating things if you have trouble with it," Adams said. "So, I think that's what we dealt with a lot this past game, not being able to figure it out. They just continue to do things, variations of what was stopping us. Obviously, we have to call more, and we have to throw more. We have to just get more opportunities and the receivers have to go and make it worthwhile. So, we all learned together, obviously, it has to start with the call, and then we have to find a way to execute the play."