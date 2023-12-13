Versus: Raiders defense must continue performing at a high level as primetime approaches

Patrick Graham vs. Kellen Moore

It's clear both of these coordinators have been going all in this season.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has rejuvenated the Raiders unit over the two-year span he's been in Las Vegas. Even with four games left in the season, this Silver and Black defense has seen an increase in several categories including sacks, interceptions and overall turnovers. After finishing 28th in fewest yards allowed in 2022, they currently stand 12 slots higher in 2023.

This can be attributed to Maxx Crosby having a career year off the edge, plus the interior defensive line rotation of Bilal Nichols, John Jenkins, Adam Butler and 2023 first-round pick Tyree Wilson. Not to mention the veteran presence and leadership linebacker Robert Spillane and Marcus Epps have brought to the Raiders after signing with the team this past offseason.

They'll face a young offensive mastermind who can survive and adapt in Kellen Moore. The former Cowboys quarterback assumed the role of offensive coordinator for Dallas in 2019 and helped produce a top five ranked offense in 2022. His innovate play-calling led him to the Los Angeles Chargers, where his new unit has been averaging nearly 22 points a game.

While he won't reinvent the wheel against the Raiders on a short week, it's fair to assume he'll switch some things up to cater to Stick's style of play. Herbert may possess a higher ability to throw on the run than Stick, but the Chargers QB2 has throw power that matches. It will be interesting to see how Moore will capitalize on that against Graham's stout defense that allowed a season-low three points to the Vikings.