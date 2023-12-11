Raiders-Chargers Week 15 Injury Report

Dec 11, 2023 at 02:04 PM
Las Vegas Raiders:

The Raiders conducted a walkthrough on Monday. The practice report is an estimate.

Player Position Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status
Curtis Bolton LB Groin LP
Adam Butler DT Ankle LP
Maxx Crosby DE Knee DNP
Brandon Facyson CB Shin FP
Josh Jacobs RB Quad DNP
Andre James C Ankle DNP
Kana'i Mauga LB Knee DNP
Kolton Miller T Shoulder DNP
Amik Robertson CB Wrist LP

Los Angeles Chargers:

The Chargers did not practice on Monday. The practice report is an estimate.

Player Position Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status
Keenan Allen WR Heel DNP
Gerald Everett TE Hip LP
Justin Herbert QB Right finger DNP
Justin Hollins OLB Knee FP
Zion Johnson G Ankle LP
Sebastian Joseph-Day DL Ankle LP
Deane Leonard DB Ankle/Heel DNP
Kenneth Murray Jr. LB Shoulder FP
Amen Ogbongbemiga LB Hamstring LP
Otito Ogbonnia DL Knee LP
Joshua Palmer WR Knee FP
Donald Parham Jr. TE Shoulder LP
Nick Williams DL Shoulder LP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

