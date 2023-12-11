Raiders-Chargers Week 15 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
The Raiders conducted a walkthrough on Monday. The practice report is an estimate.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Curtis Bolton
|LB
|Groin
|LP
|Adam Butler
|DT
|Ankle
|LP
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Knee
|DNP
|Brandon Facyson
|CB
|Shin
|FP
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Quad
|DNP
|Andre James
|C
|Ankle
|DNP
|Kana'i Mauga
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|Kolton Miller
|T
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Amik Robertson
|CB
|Wrist
|LP
Los Angeles Chargers:
The Chargers did not practice on Monday. The practice report is an estimate.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Heel
|DNP
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|Hip
|LP
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Right finger
|DNP
|Justin Hollins
|OLB
|Knee
|FP
|Zion Johnson
|G
|Ankle
|LP
|Sebastian Joseph-Day
|DL
|Ankle
|LP
|Deane Leonard
|DB
|Ankle/Heel
|DNP
|Kenneth Murray Jr.
|LB
|Shoulder
|FP
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|LB
|Hamstring
|LP
|Otito Ogbonnia
|DL
|Knee
|LP
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|Knee
|FP
|Donald Parham Jr.
|TE
|Shoulder
|LP
|Nick Williams
|DL
|Shoulder
|LP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed