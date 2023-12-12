Game Preview: A Thursday Night Football clash between two AFC West rivals

What to know

QB Justin Herbert is not expected to play Thursday night, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, after fracturing his right index finger in the Chargers' 24-7 loss to the Broncos. If the fourth-year QB can't play, it will break his streak of 62 consecutive starts, dating back to Week 2 of the 2020 season.

While the Chargers are still waiting to learn the full extent of Herbert's injury and if he'll be able to suit up, Easton Stick will likely be facing the Silver and Black on Thursday. Stick, who has appeared in two regular season games across his career with Los Angeles, stepped in for Herbert in the second quarter last Sunday, going 13-of-24 for 179 yards, while getting sacked twice and fumbling twice. On a short week, the Raiders are getting to know the backup quickly.