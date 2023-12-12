Game Preview: A Thursday Night Football clash between two AFC West rivals

Dec 11, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) have a quick turnaround as they face the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) on Thursday night.

Kickoff is set for Thursday at 5:15 p.m. PT.

Broadcast information

Network/Flagship Play-by-play Color Analyst
TV: Amazon Prime Al Michaels Kirk Herbstreit
Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM" Jason Horowitz Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM Harry Ruiz Mayra Gomez

Opponent profile

Head Coach: Brandon Staley

Quarterback: Justin Herbert

2023 record: 5-8

Chargers Depth Chart

What to know

QB Justin Herbert is not expected to play Thursday night, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, after fracturing his right index finger in the Chargers' 24-7 loss to the Broncos. If the fourth-year QB can't play, it will break his streak of 62 consecutive starts, dating back to Week 2 of the 2020 season.

While the Chargers are still waiting to learn the full extent of Herbert's injury and if he'll be able to suit up, Easton Stick will likely be facing the Silver and Black on Thursday. Stick, who has appeared in two regular season games across his career with Los Angeles, stepped in for Herbert in the second quarter last Sunday, going 13-of-24 for 179 yards, while getting sacked twice and fumbling twice. On a short week, the Raiders are getting to know the backup quickly.

"Short week, right? So, are they going to throw the whole playbook at him? No," Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce said Monday. "What did he do in that second half? What did he do in the preseason? We'll go back and look at all his film, but more importantly the scheme. Kellen Moore is going to stick to what they do well. Defensively, we're dealing with a very good group of players on that side of the ball. ... They're coming off a disappointing loss like us. Divisional game, neither team likes each other, it should be fun."

Raiders Depth Chart

Matchup history

The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series against the Chargers, 67-58-2. When the two teams met earlier this season in Week 4, the Chargers took home the 24-17 victory.

Stats (as of Monday, Dec. 11)

Following Week 14, the Raiders rank 29th in the league in total offense (277.7 yards per game), 22nd in passing (197.1 ypg), 32nd in rushing (80.6 ypg) and tied for 28th in points (15.5 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 16th in total defense (335.1 ypg), 11th in passing (207.7 ypg), 25th in rushing (127.4 ypg) and ninth in points allowed (19.9 ppg).

The Chargers offense ranks 17th in the league in total offense (334.3 yards per game), 10th in passing (238.3 ypg), 26th in rushing (96.0 ypg) and 16th in points (21.7 ppg). Defensively, the Chargers rank 29th in total defense (375.1 ypg), 29th in passing (261.9 ypg), tied for 16th in rushing (113.2 ypg) and 18th in points allowed (21.7 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • WR Davante Adams needs 10 touchdowns to surpass Raiders alumnus Tim Brown in career receiving touchdowns and rank ninth on the NFL's all-time receiving touchdowns list.
  • DE Maxx Crosby needs three sacks to surpass Derrick Burgess (16) for most sacks in a single season in franchise history.
  • RB Josh Jacobs needs two rushing touchdowns to surpass Pete Banaszak and move into second in franchise history in career rushing TDs.
  • Jacobs needs 362 rushing yards to surpass Mark van Eeghen and move into second in franchise history in career rushing yards.

Advertising