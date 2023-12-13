What They're Saying: Chargers preparing for the 'heightened energy' of a primetime rivalry game

The Raiders are set to host the Los Angeles Chargers this week.
Take a look at what their players and coaches had to say about the Thursday Night Football matchup.
On the Raiders-Chargers rivalry:
"It's a great atmosphere. I love playing the division games because there is an elevated, heightened energy in the stands and it makes it a fun environment to play in. I love playing against everyone in our division it's always a great game, great battle. So thats what we're looking forward to Thursday this week." - Chargers running back Austin Ekeler
On the Raiders as a whole:
"They've changed a lot since the last time we played them. I think I said it the other day, coaching change, they're different in all three phases the way they're playing. They've got really good players on that team in all three phases and you've got to be aware of – they've got some difference makers in this league: [Maxx[ Crosby, Davante [Adams], [Josh] Jacobs, just to name a few. They're playing really well on defense. They're rushing the quarterback really well. Offensively, they're a handful with this receiving group with Jakobi Meyers, [Hunter] Renfrow, Davante. It was a tough game the first game and we expect another one on Thursday." - Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley
On QB Aidan O'Connell:
"For his first start, I feel like he did a great job for his team. We were able to get the ball on defense but like I said he's still young, still learning, so I'm pretty sure he's going to develop more." - Chargers safety Derwin James
"He's played more ball. I told you guys, this guy had a really good preseason. I think there is a reason why they went to him as the starter because they felt like he was playing well enough to be the starter. ... He's played in more games now, he's seen more football, and I think that any time you can get that experience, whether it's a good experience or a bad experience as a young player, it's invaluable and he has our respect." - Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley
On the Raiders defense:
"They've got really good players and we'll be ready." - Chargers quarterback Easton Stick
