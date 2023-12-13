What They're Saying: Chargers preparing for the 'heightened energy' of a primetime rivalry game

Dec 13, 2023 at 11:30 AM
maileena-f-headshot-2023
Maileena Faaita

Digital Content Associate

The Raiders are set to host the Los Angeles Chargers this week.

Take a look at what their players and coaches had to say about the Thursday Night Football matchup.

On the Raiders-Chargers rivalry:

"It's a great atmosphere. I love playing the division games because there is an elevated, heightened energy in the stands and it makes it a fun environment to play in. I love playing against everyone in our division it's always a great game, great battle. So thats what we're looking forward to Thursday this week." - Chargers running back Austin Ekeler

Related Links

On the Raiders as a whole:

"They've changed a lot since the last time we played them. I think I said it the other day, coaching change, they're different in all three phases the way they're playing. They've got really good players on that team in all three phases and you've got to be aware of – they've got some difference makers in this league: [Maxx[ Crosby, Davante [Adams], [Josh] Jacobs, just to name a few. They're playing really well on defense. They're rushing the quarterback really well. Offensively, they're a handful with this receiving group with Jakobi Meyers, [Hunter] Renfrow, Davante. It was a tough game the first game and we expect another one on Thursday." - Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley

On QB Aidan O'Connell:

"For his first start, I feel like he did a great job for his team. We were able to get the ball on defense but like I said he's still young, still learning, so I'm pretty sure he's going to develop more." - Chargers safety Derwin James

"He's played more ball. I told you guys, this guy had a really good preseason. I think there is a reason why they went to him as the starter because they felt like he was playing well enough to be the starter. ... He's played in more games now, he's seen more football, and I think that any time you can get that experience, whether it's a good experience or a bad experience as a young player, it's invaluable and he has our respect." - Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley

On the Raiders defense:

"They've got really good players and we'll be ready." - Chargers quarterback Easton Stick

177 Feet Up: The 30 best photos from the catwalk | Raiders vs. Vikings

View team photographer Matt Aguirre's top 30 photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) calls out the defense during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) calls out the defense during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) looks to sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) looks to sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) celebrates with cornerback Amik Robertson (21) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) celebrates with cornerback Amik Robertson (21) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) celebrates with defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) celebrates with defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) defend during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) defend during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91), linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91), linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and cornerback Jack Jones (18) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and cornerback Jack Jones (18) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: Justin Jefferson has 'been a fan of Davante [Adams] ever since I could run routes'

Take a look at what the Vikings players and coaches had to say about the Week 14 matchup. 
news

What They're Saying: Chiefs strategizing for Josh Jacobs, who can 'run you over'

Take a look at what the Chiefs' players and coaches have to say about the Week 12 matchup. 
news

What They're Saying: Mike McDaniel praises how Maxx Crosby 'continues to evolve in his game'

Take a look at what the Dolphins' coaches and players are saying about the Week 11 matchup. 
news

What They're Saying: Robert Saleh, Jets ready to take on a 'really freaking good' Raiders defense

Take a look at what the Jets' players and coaches are saying about the Week 10 matchup. 
news

What They're Saying: Giants game-planning for a 'great challenge' in rookie QB Aidan O'Connell 

Take a look at what the Giants coaches and players had to say about the Week 9 matchup. 
news

What They're Saying: Lions know Davante Adams is 'one of a kind'

Take a look at what Detroit Lions' coaches and players are saying about the Week 8 matchup. 
news

What They're Saying: Bears brace for the 'havoc' Maxx Crosby can cause

Take a look at what Chicago Bears' coaches and players are saying about the Week 7 matchup. 
news

What They're Saying: 'Ball security will be a high priority' for Patriots as they prepare for a dynamic Raiders defense 

Take a look at what the Patriots' coaches and players had to say about the Week 6 matchup.
news

What They're Saying: Packers prepare to face the 'best in the league' in Davante Adams 

Take a look at what Packers' coaches and players had to say about the Week 5 matchup. 
news

What They're Saying: Keenan Allen excited to go up against 'ball hawk' Marcus Peters

Take a look at what the Los Angeles Chargers had to say about the Raiders going into Week 4.
news

What They're Saying: Steelers' Kenny Pickett holds 'huge amount of respect' for Maxx Crosby

Take a look at what the Pittsburgh Steelers had to say about the Raiders going into Week 3.

Latest Content

video

Trailer: Pride. Poise | Raiders vs. Chargers

Dec 13, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15 at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. PT
news

Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 15 vs. Chargers

Dec 13, 2023

With Keenan Allen ruled out, the Chargers could put the ball in Austin Ekeler's hands early and often to spark a shorthanded offense.
news

Connections: Marcus Epps takes great pride in playing for 'the outlaws of the NFL'

Dec 13, 2023

A Los Angeles, California, native, Epps has taken the hard road to NFL stardom, now striving to help "bring a winning culture" to the Silver and Black.
news

Pick Six: Raiders-Chargers Round 2 features another tough task against Khalil Mack

Dec 13, 2023

Week 15's top storylines for the Silver and Black include the emergence of Tyree Wilson, Chargers' Easton Stick's first NFL start and a familiar face in Khalil Mack.
audio

AJ Cole's record-breaking punt was another showing of his dominance | UFR

Dec 13, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal talks with punter AJ Cole about his 83-yard punt in Week 14, preparing for the Chargers on Thursday Night Football and much more on this edition of Upon Further Review.
news

Oportunidad de reivindicación se presenta para los Raiders ante Cargadores

Dec 13, 2023

Los Malosos quieren eliminar el mal sabor de boca que les quedó tras ser blanqueados por Minnesota al recibir a Los Ángeles tan solo cuatro días después. 
news

Raiders-Chargers Week 15 Injury Report: Kolton Miller and Andre James ruled out, 5 Raiders questionable to play

Dec 13, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Chargers.
gallery

Photos: "The Talk" hosted by the National Bar Association

Dec 13, 2023

The National Bar Association hosted youth community members from various local organizations for "The Talk," an event emphasizing positive relationships between youth and law enforcement.
video

Coach Graham: 'My job is to be ready for everything' 

Dec 13, 2023

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the energy in the locker room and preparing for the Los Angeles Chargers on a short week.
video

Coach Hardegree on prep for Khalil Mack and the Chargers defense

Dec 13, 2023

Interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree on what he learned from the loss to the Vikings and preparing for outside linebacker Khalil Mack and the Los Angeles Chargers defense.
gallery

Photos: Raiders hype up local high school flag football team

Dec 13, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders visit Southeast Career Technical Academy to highlight their upcoming game as the Raiders celebrate local high school flag football teams throughout the season.
news

What They're Saying: Chargers preparing for the 'heightened energy' of a primetime rivalry game

Dec 13, 2023

Take a look at what the Chargers players and coaches had to say about the Week 15 matchup. 
View All
Advertising