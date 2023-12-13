What They're Saying: Chargers preparing for the 'heightened energy' of a primetime rivalry game

"They've changed a lot since the last time we played them. I think I said it the other day, coaching change, they're different in all three phases the way they're playing. They've got really good players on that team in all three phases and you've got to be aware of – they've got some difference makers in this league: [Maxx[ Crosby, Davante [Adams], [Josh] Jacobs, just to name a few. They're playing really well on defense. They're rushing the quarterback really well. Offensively, they're a handful with this receiving group with Jakobi Meyers, [Hunter] Renfrow, Davante. It was a tough game the first game and we expect another one on Thursday." - Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley