Antonio Pierce looking to bring 'an edge and a swag' to the Raiders as interim head coach

"It's a new day, it's a new chapter, it's a new era, it's a new mindset," he said. "What is that mindset? It's that of the Raider pride, the commitment to excellence, and making sure our alumni, our fanbase and Raider Nation are proud of what they see on the field."

"We're tired of losing. It's not a good feeling," he added. "We're a production-based business. We're about competition, being competitive and playing with an edge and a swag and a certain confidence that when we walk out that damn tunnel, that everybody watching TV can see it and the product on the field is something we're proud of."

Pierce brings with him 10 years of coaching experience, including having served as head coach for his hometown's Long Beach Poly High School and as defensive coordinator at Arizona State University before joining the Silver and Black in 2022.

His transition to the Raiders was seamless, as the Compton, California, native grew up cheering for the team he's now tasked with leading.