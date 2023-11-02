'Make no mistake, I'm prepared for this position': Champ Kelly ready to lead front office

While Kelly and Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce have forged different paths of coming to Las Vegas, they're finding ways to build chemistry. During their media availability, Pierce mentioned working with Kelly as a can't miss opportunity and is optimistic for what they can do together the rest of this season.

"We're on the same page, Champ and myself," Pierce said. "Our staff is connected. We had a great team meeting this morning. Everyone was steely eyed and focused. We walked in with a smile on our face. The synergy and energy in this building, the personality of our players will reflect on who we are as Raiders."

Kelly may have a new job title, but the goals stay the same for him – continuing relationships with his scouting department and players as he looks at what he can build in the Silver and Black.

'We've put together some very good practices and policies for evaluating players and acquiring players," Kelly said. "We feel confident with the people that we have doing the job. We feel confident in the process. ... The guys are excited to work. They're excited to keep grinding. They've been given the same mandate. You walk into this building appreciative with a smile. We want to have positive energy, and they're going to do that, and we're going to capitalize off of it."

To put icing on the cake as Kelly reaches new heights in his journey, it's his daughter Chloe's 10th birthday. He'll return home after his first day as the Raiders interim general manager to celebrate with his wife Stephanie and three children.