Game Preview: Raiders turn the page to the New York Giants.

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) return to Allegiant Stadium for a two-game home stand that starts with a Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants (2-6).
Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Color Analyst
|TV: FOX
|Kevin Kugler
|Mark Sanchez
|Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Jason Horowitz
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Harry Ruiz
|Mayra Gomez
Opponent profile
Head Coach: Brian Daboll
Quarterback: Daniel Jones
2023 record: 2-6
What to know
Daniel Jones will likely return to the field this week, having missed the last three games due to a neck injury. Jones was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and said he's feeling good. In the Giants' Week 8 loss to the Jets, backup QB Tyrod Taylor suffered a rib injury in the second quarter and undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito – who was elevated from the practice squad – came into the game to replace him, scoring his first NFL touchdown on a 6-yard run. DeVito was signed to the active roster on Tuesday to serve as backup while Taylor is still recovering from his injury, and QB Matt Barkley was added to the practice squad.
New York's is finding its groove on defense, with second-year LB Kayvon Thibodeaux tied for third-most sacks in the league (8.5) and LB Bobby Okereke racking up a team-leading 73 total tackles. They were part of a unit that kept the Jets to 58 net rushing yards, the lowest total for an opponent across the Giants' past two seasons.
Sunday will be the first game for the Raiders under Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce and Interim General Manager Champ Kelly, after Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler were relieved of their duties on Tuesday. Pierce and Kelly said rookie QB Aidan O'Connell will start going forward as the team looks to get back in the win column.
"We're a production-based business," Pierce said in a press conference Wednesday. "We're about competition, being competitive and playing with an edge and a swag and a certain confidence that, when we walk out that damn tunnel, that everybody watching TV can see it and the product on the field is something we're proud of."
Matchup history
The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series against the Giants, 8-6, dating back to 1973. The last time the two teams met was on Nov. 7, 2021, where the Giants won, 23-16, at MetLife Stadium.
Stats
Following Week 8, the Raiders rank 31st in the league in total offense (268.3 yards per game), 22nd in passing (198.3 ypg), 32nd in rushing (70.0 ypg) and 30th in points (15.8 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 19th in total defense (337.6 ypg), ninth in passing (197.0 ypg), 30th in rushing (140.6 ypg) and tied for 22nd in points allowed (23.4 ppg).
The Giants offense ranks 32nd in the league in total offense (267.9 yards per game), 32nd in passing (155.1 ypg), 15th in rushing (112.8 ypg) and 32nd in points (11.9 ppg). Defensively, the Giants rank 20th in total defense (338.9 ypg), 12th in passing (211.5 ypg), 24th in rushing (127.4 ypg) and tied for 22nd in points allowed (23.4 ppg).
Numbers to know
- WR Davante Adams needs 11 touchdowns to surpass Raiders alumnus Tim Brown in career receiving touchdowns and rank ninth on the NFL's all-time receiving touchdowns list.
- DE Maxx Crosby needs five sacks in 2023 to reach 49.0 sacks through his first five seasons in the NFL, the most by a Raiders defender through their first five seasons.
- RB Josh Jacobs needs five rushing touchdowns to surpass Pete Banaszak and move into second in franchise history in career rushing TDs.
- With 100+ yards rushing, Jacobs would notch his 16th career 100-yard performance, which would surpass Clem Daniels (15) for the second most such games in franchise history.
