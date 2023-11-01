Game Preview: Raiders turn the page to the New York Giants.

What to know

Daniel Jones will likely return to the field this week, having missed the last three games due to a neck injury. Jones was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and said he's feeling good. In the Giants' Week 8 loss to the Jets, backup QB Tyrod Taylor suffered a rib injury in the second quarter and undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito – who was elevated from the practice squad – came into the game to replace him, scoring his first NFL touchdown on a 6-yard run. DeVito was signed to the active roster on Tuesday to serve as backup while Taylor is still recovering from his injury, and QB Matt Barkley was added to the practice squad.

New York's is finding its groove on defense, with second-year LB Kayvon Thibodeaux tied for third-most sacks in the league (8.5) and LB Bobby Okereke racking up a team-leading 73 total tackles. They were part of a unit that kept the Jets to 58 net rushing yards, the lowest total for an opponent across the Giants' past two seasons.

Sunday will be the first game for the Raiders under Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce and Interim General Manager Champ Kelly, after Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler were relieved of their duties on Tuesday. Pierce and Kelly said rookie QB Aidan O'Connell will start going forward as the team looks to get back in the win column.