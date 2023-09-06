Versus: Can Raiders Pro Bowlers pick up where they left off in Denver?

Maxx Crosby vs. Mike McGlinchey

Maxx Crosby dominated the Denver Broncos at the line of scrimmage last season, totaling four sacks and six tackles for loss. It probably didn't take long for Sean Payton to put on the tape, and realize he needed a right tackle to combat Crosby the two times a year they meet.

"He's really flexible. He's a tremendous worker, athletic," Payton said of Crosby. "He's got one of those motors that doesn't stop, and he can get to your edge quickly. His ability to bend and then his stamina are things that stand out."

The right tackle the Broncos sought out this offseason was Mike McGlinchey, who formerly played for the San Francisco 49ers for five seasons. He started all 17 games for the 49ers last season, with a 71.5 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus. However, when he faced Crosby Week 17 in Allegiant Stadium, he allowed two quarterback pressures and two quarterback hurries.

"Obviously, Coach Payton has done it at a really high level for a long time," Crosby said of preparing for the Broncos offense. "In New Orleans they ran a certain system when he was calling plays, so you expect for them to run that system. He's been out of the game for a couple of years too, so you don't know what they're going to come with and it's the first game of the year.