Raiders-Broncos Week 1 Injury Report

The Silver and Black's first practice report of the season was released Wednesday as they gear up to face an AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos.
WR DeAndre Carter was limited with a knee injury, while CB Brandon Facyson did not practice due to a shin injury. DE Chandler Jones did not participate in practice for personal reasons.
Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DeAndre Carter
|WR
|Knee
|LP
|Brandon Facyson
|CB
|Shin
|DNP
|Chandler Jones
|DE
|NIR-personal
|DNP
Denver Broncos:
WR Jerry Jeudy, who reportedly suffered a hamstring injury two weeks ago, was limited in practice for the Broncos on Wednesday. Also limited were TE Chris Manhertz (chest) and CB Riley Moss (abdomen).
TE Greg Dulchich did not participate in practice for personal reasons.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|NIR-personal
|DNP
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|Chris Manhertz
|TE
|Chest
|LP
|Riley Moss
|CB
|Abdomen
|LP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed