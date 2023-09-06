Raiders-Broncos Week 1 Injury Report

Sep 06, 2023 at 02:30 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Silver and Black's first practice report of the season was released Wednesday as they gear up to face an AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos.

WR DeAndre Carter was limited with a knee injury, while CB Brandon Facyson did not practice due to a shin injury. DE Chandler Jones did not participate in practice for personal reasons.

Las Vegas Raiders:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
DeAndre Carter WR Knee LP
Brandon Facyson CB Shin DNP
Chandler Jones DE NIR-personal DNP

Denver Broncos:

WR Jerry Jeudy, who reportedly suffered a hamstring injury two weeks ago, was limited in practice for the Broncos on Wednesday. Also limited were TE Chris Manhertz (chest) and CB Riley Moss (abdomen).

TE Greg Dulchich did not participate in practice for personal reasons.

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Greg Dulcich TE NIR-personal DNP
Jerry Jeudy WR Hamstring LP
Chris Manhertz TE Chest LP
Riley Moss CB Abdomen LP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

