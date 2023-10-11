Raiders-Patriots Week 6 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
The Raiders did not practice on Wednesday and the report is an estimate.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Jakorian Bennett
|CB
|Shoulder
|LP
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Knee
|LP
|Marcus Epps
|S
|Knee
|LP
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Malcolm Koonce
|DE
|Knee
|FP
|David Long Jr.
|CB
|Ankle
|LP
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|Wrist
|LP
|Amik Robertson
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|Knee
|LP
New England Patriots:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Matthew Judon
|LB
|Elbow
|DNP
|Christian Barmore
|DL
|Knee
|LP
|Trent Brown
|OT
|Chest
|LP
|Cody Davis
|DB
|Knee
|LP
|Demario Douglas
|WR
|Concussion
|DNP
|Trey Flowers
|DL
|Foot
|LP
|Davon Godchaux
|DL
|Ankle
|LP
|Jonathan Jones
|CB
|Ankle
|LP
|Mike Onwenu
|OL
|Ankle
|LP
|Riley Reiff
|OL
|Knee
|LP
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Concussion
|DNP
|Cole Strange
|G
|Knee
|LP
|Josh Uche
|LB
|Knee
|LP
|Shaun Wade
|CB
|Shoulder
|LP
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|Shoulder
|LP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed