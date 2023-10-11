Raiders-Patriots Week 6 Injury Report

Oct 11, 2023 at 01:13 PM
Raiders.com Staff

Las Vegas Raiders:

The Raiders did not practice on Wednesday and the report is an estimate.

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Davante Adams WR Shoulder DNP
Jakorian Bennett CB Shoulder LP
Maxx Crosby DE Knee LP
Marcus Epps S Knee LP
Nate Hobbs CB Ankle DNP
Malcolm Koonce DE Knee FP
David Long Jr. CB Ankle LP
Jakobi Meyers WR Wrist LP
Amik Robertson CB Knee FP
Tre Tucker WR Knee LP

New England Patriots:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Matthew Judon LB Elbow DNP
Christian Barmore DL Knee LP
Trent Brown OT Chest LP
Cody Davis DB Knee LP
Demario Douglas WR Concussion DNP
Trey Flowers DL Foot LP
Davon Godchaux DL Ankle LP
Jonathan Jones CB Ankle LP
Mike Onwenu OL Ankle LP
Riley Reiff OL Knee LP
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Concussion DNP
Cole Strange G Knee LP
Josh Uche LB Knee LP
Shaun Wade CB Shoulder LP
Tyquan Thornton WR Shoulder LP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

