Game Preview: Raiders face Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins in Week 11

Coming off a bye week, the Dolphins' high-powered offense will be well-rested for their matchup against the Raiders. They'll also be looking to erase a less-than-stellar Week 9 showing against another AFC West team, the Kansas City Chiefs, in Germany. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 193 yards in the loss to the Chiefs, his first game with fewer than 200 passing yards this season. The Raiders defense will need to limit any explosive plays from the fourth-year QB to Tyreek Hill, who is having a standout year in Miami with 69 receptions for 1,076 yards and eight touchdowns.