Game Preview: Raiders face Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins in Week 11

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) look to keep stacking wins as they head to Miami to take on the Dolphins (6-3).
Kickoff is set for Sunday at 10:00 a.m. PT.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Color Analyst
|TV: CBS
|Kevin Harlan
|Trent Green
|Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Jason Horowitz
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Harry Ruiz
|Mayra Gomez
Opponent profile
Head Coach: Mike McDaniel
Quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa
2023 record: 6-3
What to know
Coming off a bye week, the Dolphins' high-powered offense will be well-rested for their matchup against the Raiders. They'll also be looking to erase a less-than-stellar Week 9 showing against another AFC West team, the Kansas City Chiefs, in Germany. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 193 yards in the loss to the Chiefs, his first game with fewer than 200 passing yards this season. The Raiders defense will need to limit any explosive plays from the fourth-year QB to Tyreek Hill, who is having a standout year in Miami with 69 receptions for 1,076 yards and eight touchdowns.
Not only is battling the league's best offense inside Hard Rock Stadium a tall task for the Silver and Black, Miami is undefeated at home this year and has won 16 of its last 18 home games dating back to Week 9 of the 2021 season – tied with the Chiefs for the best home record in the NFL in that span.
Matchup history
The all-time regular season series between the Raiders and Dolphins is tied at 18-18-1. The last time the two teams met was on Sept. 26, 2021, where the Raiders defeated Miami, 31-28, in overtime.
Stats
Following Week 10, the Raiders rank 31st in the league in total offense (275.4 yards per game), 23rd in passing (192.1 ypg), 30th in rushing (83.3 ypg) and 27th in points (17.2 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 18th in total defense (334.3 ypg), eighth in passing (198.7 ypg), 29th in rushing (135.6 ypg) and 13th in points allowed (20.5 ppg).
The Dolphins offense ranks first in the league in total offense (435.3 yards per game), first in passing (287.4 ypg), tied for second in rushing (147.9 ypg) and first in points (31.7 ppg). Defensively, the Dolphins rank 12th in total defense (322.4 ypg), 13th in passing (216.2 ypg), 13th in rushing (106.2 ypg) and 26th in points allowed (25.0 ppg).
Numbers to know
- WR Davante Adams needs 11 touchdowns to surpass Raiders alumnus Tim Brown in career receiving touchdowns and rank ninth on the NFL's all-time receiving touchdowns list.
- DE Maxx Crosby needs three sacks to reach 50.0 career sacks and become one of just five players in franchise history to do so.
- RB Josh Jacobs needs three rushing touchdowns to surpass Pete Banaszak and move into second in franchise history in career rushing TDs.
View team photographer Matt Aguirre's top 30 photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 10 victory against the New York Jets.