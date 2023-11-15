Game Preview: Raiders face Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins in Week 11

Nov 14, 2023 at 04:08 PM
Rachel Gossen

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) look to keep stacking wins as they head to Miami to take on the Dolphins (6-3).

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Broadcast information

Network/Flagship Play-by-play Color Analyst
TV: CBS Kevin Harlan Trent Green
Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM" Jason Horowitz Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM Harry Ruiz Mayra Gomez

Opponent profile

Head Coach: Mike McDaniel

Quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa

2023 record: 6-3

Dolphins Depth Chart

What to know

Coming off a bye week, the Dolphins' high-powered offense will be well-rested for their matchup against the Raiders. They'll also be looking to erase a less-than-stellar Week 9 showing against another AFC West team, the Kansas City Chiefs, in Germany. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 193 yards in the loss to the Chiefs, his first game with fewer than 200 passing yards this season. The Raiders defense will need to limit any explosive plays from the fourth-year QB to Tyreek Hill, who is having a standout year in Miami with 69 receptions for 1,076 yards and eight touchdowns.

Not only is battling the league's best offense inside Hard Rock Stadium a tall task for the Silver and Black, Miami is undefeated at home this year and has won 16 of its last 18 home games dating back to Week 9 of the 2021 season – tied with the Chiefs for the best home record in the NFL in that span.

Raiders Depth Chart

Matchup history

The  all-time regular season series between the Raiders and Dolphins is tied at 18-18-1. The last time the two teams met was on Sept. 26, 2021, where the Raiders defeated Miami, 31-28, in overtime.

Stats

Following Week 10, the Raiders rank 31st in the league in total offense (275.4 yards per game), 23rd in passing (192.1 ypg), 30th in rushing (83.3 ypg) and 27th in points (17.2 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 18th in total defense (334.3 ypg), eighth in passing (198.7 ypg), 29th in rushing (135.6 ypg) and 13th in points allowed (20.5 ppg).

The Dolphins offense ranks first in the league in total offense (435.3 yards per game), first in passing (287.4 ypg), tied for second in rushing (147.9 ypg) and first in points (31.7 ppg). Defensively, the Dolphins rank 12th in total defense (322.4 ypg), 13th in passing (216.2 ypg), 13th in rushing (106.2 ypg) and 26th in points allowed (25.0 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • WR Davante Adams needs 11 touchdowns to surpass Raiders alumnus Tim Brown in career receiving touchdowns and rank ninth on the NFL's all-time receiving touchdowns list.
  • DE Maxx Crosby needs three sacks to reach 50.0 career sacks and become one of just five players in franchise history to do so.
  • RB Josh Jacobs needs three rushing touchdowns to surpass Pete Banaszak and move into second in franchise history in career rushing TDs.

177 Feet Up: The 30 best photos from the catwalk | Raiders vs. Jets

View team photographer Matt Aguirre's top 30 photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 10 victory against the New York Jets.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 41-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 41-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated after kicking a 41-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated after kicking a 41-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) goes to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) goes to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95), linebacker Malik Reed (52) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95), linebacker Malik Reed (52) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24), cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and safety Marcus Epps (1) before lining up for the snap during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24), cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and safety Marcus Epps (1) before lining up for the snap during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) defend during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) defend during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52), linebacker Robert Spillane (41), defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52), linebacker Robert Spillane (41), defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) celebrates with linebacker Malik Reed (52) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) celebrates with linebacker Malik Reed (52) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
