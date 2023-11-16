Versus: A tough task ahead in Miami for the Silver and Black

Nov 15, 2023 at 05:12 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Coming off two straight wins, it's time for the Raiders to put their track shoes on.

The Silver and Black will head to South Florida this weekend to face the most volatile offense in the league in the Miami Dolphins. The unit is not short of playmakers with legitimate speed in all three phases. The No. 1 ranked offense has the most total yards and total touchdowns in the league through 10 weeks. Their defense isn't lacking either, with the 10th fewest yards allowed and 29 sacks.

"It's not going to be pretty at times, probably. I think last week it was good to see us go through adversity. But this is a really good football team," said Antonio Pierce. "Just think about their losses. Two of them were to the two teams that played in the Super Bowl. So, they're right there with the elite teams and it'll be a good challenge for us in every aspect of the game to see how we match up against teams like that."

Here are three key matchups to follow at Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday.

Related Links

Maxx Crosby vs. Tua Tagovailoa

There's no doubt about it, these two are deep in their bag this season.

In Miami's offense, you have Tua Tagovalioa, who is in the midst of his best NFL season. After a few growing pains in the league, he's looking the part of the franchise quarterback selected with the fifth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's currently tied for the league lead in passing touchdowns (19) and ranks top three in passing yards, quarterback rating and first-downs passing. With skill players around him such as Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert, he's cruising to MVP candidacy through nine games.

On the other sideline, Maxx Crosby will be designated with the duties of making it a long day for Tua – as he's done with nearly every quarterback he's faced this season. While the Dolphins quarterback is in the MVP race, The Condor should be in the mix for Defensive Player of the Year consideration, leading the league in quarterback pressures and tackles among edge rushers. He's also top five in the league in tackles for loss and sacks.

The Dolphins have capable offensive tackles in Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson, with Armstead boasting an 85.8 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. Nevertheless, winning this game for the Raiders could come down to Crosby winning his matchups with the Dolphins offensive line and their quarterback.

Davante Adams vs. Dolphins secondary

The synergy between Davante Adams and quarterback Aidan O'Connell has been desirable. In the three games O'Connell has started this season, he's connected with Adams for 18 receptions and 195 yards.

Adams is one of the best receivers this game has to offer, there's no arguing that, but this Sunday won't be a walk in the park for him. He'll be lined up against two Pro Bowl cornerbacks in Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey – one of the more lethal corner duos in the league, combining for two interceptions and six pass deflections. Miami also has a rising star safety in Jevon Holland, who has the highest defensive grade of all safeties (min 50 snaps) with a 90.

"What we did last week is not necessarily going to work on paper against these guys," Adams said. "If our defense goes out and handles their business and we keep coming off the field, that doesn't make it easy. Any time they cause a turnover, cause them to punt, whatever it is, any opportunities we have to start the game, we want to start fast and obviously put ourselves in a position where we're not making our defense have to go out there and make stops every single time.

"We obviously believe that they can, but the idea is to make it as easy on them as possible."

Jakorian Bennett vs. Jaylen Waddle

Jakorian Bennett has had his fair share of "Welcome to the NFL" moments as a rookie starting cornerback. Yet, he perseveres and gets a little better each week. Over the past three games, he's allowed just 32 receiving yards without allowing a touchdown in coverage since Week 2, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Raiders will need every bit of his speed against Jaylen Waddle. Waddle is having a Pro Bowl caliber season with 40 receptions, 522 receiving yards and three touchdown grabs – second on the team behind Hill. While Bennett may also shadow Hill at times during the game, he'll probably see more time covering the third-year receiver who's no slack in the Dolphins offense.

177 Feet Up: The 30 best photos from the catwalk | Raiders vs. Jets

View team photographer Matt Aguirre's top 30 photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 10 victory against the New York Jets.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 41-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 41-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated after kicking a 41-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated after kicking a 41-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) goes to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) goes to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95), linebacker Malik Reed (52) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95), linebacker Malik Reed (52) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24), cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and safety Marcus Epps (1) before lining up for the snap during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24), cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and safety Marcus Epps (1) before lining up for the snap during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) defend during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) defend during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52), linebacker Robert Spillane (41), defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52), linebacker Robert Spillane (41), defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) celebrates with linebacker Malik Reed (52) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) celebrates with linebacker Malik Reed (52) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Versus: Davante Adams has a saucy matchup on his hands in Week 10

The Raiders gear up for high-profile matchups against the reigning Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year.
news

Versus: The quarterbacks of the offense and the defense will need to step up against Giants

The Raiders can't overlook their competition in their Week 9 home contest.
news

Versus: Maxx Crosby, Tyree Wilson look to be driving forces in Motor City

The Silver and Black will have their work cut out for them against an efficient Detroit Lions offense.
news

Versus: Raiders secondary steps to the plate against a lethal vertical threat in DJ Moore

The Silver and Black travel to The Windy City with the goal of keeping their win streak alive.
news

Versus: Maxx Crosby, defense looking to pump up the volume on New England's offense

Breaking down a trio of battles to follow with the Patriots coming to town.
news

Versus: The Raiders defense prepares for Jordan Love, Aaron Jones on Monday Night Football

Here are three key matchups to follow heading into the primetime matchup between the Raiders and Packers in Allegiant Stadium.
news

Versus: Two rising rookies set to clash in SoFi Stadium

The Raiders will need complimentary football in all three phases in their road matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Versus: Quarterback duel between Jimmy Garoppolo, Steelers' gutsy signal-caller

The Raiders offense hoping to rebound following their Week 2 loss as they head into primetime home opener.
news

Versus: Which Raiders could step up against the likes of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs?

The Raiders defense will have their hands full against a potent Bills offense this Sunday.
news

Versus: Can Raiders Pro Bowlers pick up where they left off in Denver?

Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs Jacobs look to be focal points this Sunday, as the duo totaled 577 total yards of offense against the Broncos in 2022.
news

Versus: Maxx Crosby against Patrick Mahomes will once again be must-see television

What will Crosby and the Raiders have in store for the Chiefs in Saturday's season finale?

Latest Content

gallery

Practice Photos: Wednesday 11.15.23

Nov 15, 2023

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their Week 11 road game against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Versus: A tough task ahead in Miami for the Silver and Black

Nov 15, 2023

The Raiders are preparing for an high-octane Dolphins team, headlined by Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Ramsey.
video

Jack Jones on joining the Raiders: 'I'm going to help out however I can'

Nov 15, 2023

Cornerback Jack Jones on joining the Silver and Black, the secondary and Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce.
news

Raiders designate S Roderic Teamer for return from injured reserve

Nov 15, 2023

Teamer was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 18 with a hamstring injury he suffered in the team's Week 6 win over the Patriots.
video

Davante Adams on facing the Dolphins, Aidan O'Connell

Nov 15, 2023

Wide receiver Davante Adams on the Raiders' Week 10 win over the Jets, rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell and facing the Miami Dolphins.
video

Aidan O'Connell: 'We have a lot of trust in our defense'

Nov 15, 2023

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell on the upcoming matchup against the Dolphins, tight end Michael Mayer and wide receiver Davante Adams.
audio

Coach Pierce, Davante Adams and Aidan O'Connell Presser - 11.15.23 | Week 11 vs. Dolphins

Nov 15, 2023

Ahead of the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce, quarterback Aidan O'Connell and wide receiver Davante Adams address the media.
news

Raiders-Dolphins Week 11 Injury Report

Nov 15, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Miami Dolphins.
news

Raiders Mailbag: How will defense contain Tyreek Hill, explosive Dolphins offense?

Nov 15, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards dives into some fan-submitted questions ahead of the team's travels to Miami.
gallery

Sights of the Game: Raiderettes vs. Jets

Nov 15, 2023

Take an exclusive look at Football's Fabulous Females during the Raiders' Week 10 victory against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
video

Coach Pierce: 'We're going to have to play our best football [against the Dolphins]'

Nov 15, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on preparing for the Miami Dolphins, claiming cornerback Jack Jones, linebacker Robert Spillane and more.
news

Robert Spillane named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Nov 15, 2023

Seven tackles and a pivotal interception in Week 10 landed the Raiders linebacker this award for the first time in his career.
View All
Advertising