Versus: A tough task ahead in Miami for the Silver and Black

Davante Adams vs. Dolphins secondary

The synergy between Davante Adams and quarterback Aidan O'Connell has been desirable. In the three games O'Connell has started this season, he's connected with Adams for 18 receptions and 195 yards.

Adams is one of the best receivers this game has to offer, there's no arguing that, but this Sunday won't be a walk in the park for him. He'll be lined up against two Pro Bowl cornerbacks in Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey – one of the more lethal corner duos in the league, combining for two interceptions and six pass deflections. Miami also has a rising star safety in Jevon Holland, who has the highest defensive grade of all safeties (min 50 snaps) with a 90.

"What we did last week is not necessarily going to work on paper against these guys," Adams said. "If our defense goes out and handles their business and we keep coming off the field, that doesn't make it easy. Any time they cause a turnover, cause them to punt, whatever it is, any opportunities we have to start the game, we want to start fast and obviously put ourselves in a position where we're not making our defense have to go out there and make stops every single time.