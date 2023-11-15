Raiders-Dolphins Week 11 Injury Report

Nov 15, 2023 at 01:43 PM
Las Vegas Raiders:

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Adam Butler DT Knee LP
Maxx Crosby DE Knee LP
Divine Deablo LB Ankle LP
Nate Hobbs CB Ankle LP
Jakob Johnson FB Concussion FP
Kolton Miller T Shoulder DNP
Dylan Parham G Calf DNP
Marcus Peters CB Knee LP
Amik Robertson CB Concussion DNP
Roderic Teamer S Hamstring LP
Greg Van Roten G Biceps/quad/triceps LP

Miami Dolphins:

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Braxton Berrios WR Hamstring DNP
Chase Claypool WR Knee DNP
Rob Hunt OL Hamstring DNP
Alec Ingold FB Foot DNP
Rob Jones OL Knee DNP
Durham Smythe TE Ankle DNP
De'Von Achane RB Knee LP
Terron Armstead T Knee LP
Raheem Mostert RB Ankle/Knee LP
Salvon Ahmed RB Rib FP
Jevon Holland S Back FP
Jaelan Phillips OLB Back/Toe FP
Jaylen Waddle WR Knee FP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

