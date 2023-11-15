Raiders-Dolphins Week 11 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Adam Butler
|DT
|Knee
|LP
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Knee
|LP
|Divine Deablo
|LB
|Ankle
|LP
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Ankle
|LP
|Jakob Johnson
|FB
|Concussion
|FP
|Kolton Miller
|T
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Dylan Parham
|G
|Calf
|DNP
|Marcus Peters
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|Amik Robertson
|CB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Roderic Teamer
|S
|Hamstring
|LP
|Greg Van Roten
|G
|Biceps/quad/triceps
|LP
Miami Dolphins:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Braxton Berrios
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|Rob Hunt
|OL
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Alec Ingold
|FB
|Foot
|DNP
|Rob Jones
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|Knee
|LP
|Terron Armstead
|T
|Knee
|LP
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|Ankle/Knee
|LP
|Salvon Ahmed
|RB
|Rib
|FP
|Jevon Holland
|S
|Back
|FP
|Jaelan Phillips
|OLB
|Back/Toe
|FP
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Knee
|FP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed