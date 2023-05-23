Reuniting with Josh McDaniels was 'an easy decision' for Jakobi Meyers

Additionally, he made an appearance on NFL Total Access with MJ Acosta-Ruiz and former NFL fullback Michael Robinson. In the interview he went into depth about his decision to sign with the Silver and Black, largely due to his relationship with Head Coach Josh McDaniels. The Raiders head coach played a pivotal role in Meyers' development as offensive coordinator in New England for the receiver's first three seasons in the league.

"I think Josh is a guy that pretty much gives you the answers to the test. It's just up to you if you want to take them or not," Meyers said. "From the moment I stepped in the league, he's always pushed me and always gave me the answers. I kind of had moments where I took the answers and had moments where I finally bought in and it all worked out. It was kind of an easy decision for me to go back to that and just know I was going to get better every day when I got here. I'm happy I choose [the Raiders]."