Reuniting with Josh McDaniels was 'an easy decision' for Jakobi Meyers

May 23, 2023 at 12:34 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Jakobi_v3thumb_052323

Jakobi Meyers took over NFL Network on Tuesday.

As part of the Player's Choice programming, Meyers received the opportunity to put on the producer hat and choose the network's content for May 23 with his favorite games, including some of his best performances back in New England and a classic Raiders victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12 of the 1987 season, in which Bo Jackson compiled 235 scrimmage yards and three total touchdowns.

Additionally, he made an appearance on NFL Total Access with MJ Acosta-Ruiz and former NFL fullback Michael Robinson. In the interview he went into depth about his decision to sign with the Silver and Black, largely due to his relationship with Head Coach Josh McDaniels. The Raiders head coach played a pivotal role in Meyers' development as offensive coordinator in New England for the receiver's first three seasons in the league.

"I think Josh is a guy that pretty much gives you the answers to the test. It's just up to you if you want to take them or not," Meyers said. "From the moment I stepped in the league, he's always pushed me and always gave me the answers. I kind of had moments where I took the answers and had moments where I finally bought in and it all worked out. It was kind of an easy decision for me to go back to that and just know I was going to get better every day when I got here. I'm happy I choose [the Raiders]."

A game Meyers is looking forward to this upcoming season will be Week 6 against his former team. Last season, he was on the losing end of the battle, with the Silver and Black narrowly defeating the Patriots, 30-24. However, he's not looking forward to the game "for the reasons that people think."

"I got family over there, like real family who I practiced against, talked a lot of trash against for years. I'm just excited to finally get to go out there and we're going to see how all those practice reps against each other look like in a real game performance," he said. "It's going to be a lot of fun playing against old friends and seeing a lot of old people. I got it circled for those reasons."

Photos: Raiders' 2023 Offseason Program - Phase Two

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center for exclusive photos from the third week of Phase Two of the Las Vegas Raiders' 2023 offseason program.

1 / 23

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
2 / 23

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
3 / 23

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
4 / 23

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
5 / 23

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
6 / 23

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
7 / 23

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
8 / 23

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
9 / 23

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
10 / 23

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
11 / 23

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
12 / 23

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
13 / 23

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
14 / 23

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
15 / 23

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
16 / 23

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
17 / 23

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
18 / 23

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
19 / 23

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
20 / 23

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
21 / 23

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
22 / 23

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
23 / 23

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
