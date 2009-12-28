Janikowski Dials Long Distance

Dec 28, 2009 at 02:22 AM
1228809janikowski-story.jpg

K Sebastian Janikowski (11) breaks his own team record for longest field goal with a 61-yard boot at Cleveland.

K Sebastian Janikowski set a new Raiders franchise record for longest field goal in team history when he drilled a 61-yarder right down the middle Sunday, December 27, 2009, against the Browns in Cleveland.

LB Sam Williams fielded and returned a squib kick after the Browns scored a touchdown with 18 seconds left in the first half. LS Jon Condo's snap was perfect, P Shane Lechler's hold was precise and Janikowski, lined up on the right hash, launched the longest successful field goal attempt in team history and the third longest in NFL history.

Janikowski has now kicked 11 of the 13 longest field goals in Silver and Black history. He has been true from 61, 57, 56, 55 (twice), and 54 (six times). Jeff Jaeger and George Fleming own the other two 54-yarders respectively. 

Janikowski's 57-yard game-winning field goal in overtime October 19, 2008, against the N.Y. Jets at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum broke his own team record at the time for longest field goal in Raiders history. The kick marked the second time in 2008 that Janikowski broke his own team record. Janikowski's 56-yard field goal during the September 14, 2008 contest at Kansas City broke the record the first time. Janikowski also tied a then-team record with a 55-yard field goal in the November 12, 2006 contest against Denver which he set on November 2, 2003 versus the Lions in Detroit.

Janikowski's 57-yard game winner against the New York Jets set an NFL mark for longest field goal to win an overtime game in league history, surpassing Green Bay's Chris Jacke's 53-yarder October 14, 1996, in a 23-20 Packers win over San Francisco.

After converting on two field goals on November 9, 2008 against Carolina—from 38 and 45 yards— K Sebastian Janikowski became the Raiders' all-time leading scorer, moving past Pro Football Hall of Famer George Blanda (863). Janikowski scored 11 points (3-3, field goals, 2-2, PATs) on September 14, 2008 at Kansas City to move past Chris Bahr (817) into second place on the Raiders' all-time scoring list.

With 993 pointsJanikowski is one of only 12 active NFL players to score at least 900 points as a pro. Janikowski needs seven points to reach 1,000 in his NFL career.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

