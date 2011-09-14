Janikowski Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

K Sebastian Janikowski blasts a record-tying 63-yard field goal. Photo by Tony Gonzales



Oakland Raiders K Sebastian Janikowski has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after tying an NFL record with a 63-yard field goal in a 23-20 win at Denver on Monday Night Football.

Janikowski tied kickers Tom Dempsey and Jason Elam in accomplishing the feat. He also became the first player in NFL history with two 60-yard field goals; the first was a 61-yarder on December 27, 2009.

Janikowski's three field goals of 37, 21, and 63 yards, tied for an AFC-best in Week 1 action. He also added two extra points and kicked five touchbacks.