Jason Campbell Q and A

Q: Do you hear [offensive coordinator] Hue [Jackson] talk to the defense and go after Nnamdi [Asomugha]?

Campbell: That's what it's all about. You're in a game, there are tempers all over the place and people are competing. Everyone's going 100 miles an hour and that's what you want out of practice. You practice to get better and it's our job to push each other. They're going to make some plays, we're going to make some plays and that's part of it. We all get paid to play this game and when we come out here to practice you have to prove it.

Q: You guys are both new here, how quickly are you and Hue catching on to each other?

Campbell: He's a very inspiring guy, he's very fiery on the field. He wants every play full speed and doesn't want anyone letting up. That's how the games are. The games may be a little bit slower because everything goes so fast in practice. It teaches to you learn quickly and at the same time you have to adapt really fast. There's not a lot of standing around, there's not a lot of goofing off. It's all about business and our job this year is to take one game at a time and win.

Q: Is he a perfectionist (Hue)?

Campbell: Yeah, we all shoot for perfection. Whether you get perfection or not…you may come up a little short but at the same time you have to aim for it because it's the only way to create opportunities and more opportunities is by aiming high. That's what we have to continue to do every day. We have a lot of young guys and a lot of young talent but at the same time we have a lot of smart guys. That can help carry us.

Q: How quickly is the relationship between you and the receivers developing?

Campbell: One thing I like about them is that you can tell them to do something and they'll do it. They won't complain about it, they won't second guess it. They'll just line up and do it. Today, individually, they ran a lot of deep routes and no one complained. They just catch the ball and get into a rhythm because it's all about getting a feel for each other and the quicker that can happen the better off we'll be.

Q: Have you gained the respect with your status as a veteran coming in even though it's your first season here?