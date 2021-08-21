Jason Campbell shares the story of the time Al Davis called him in the middle of a game

Aug 20, 2021 at 05:26 PM
Raiders.com Staff

Everyone in the NFL, it seems, has an Al Davis story.

The iconic owner of the Raiders blazed a trail through history, spanning multiple leagues, seasons, cities and championship. You simply can't tell the story of the NFL without mentioning Mr. Davis.

But one story in particular was making the rounds on social media this week, this one courtesy of former Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell, who wrapped up an appearance on The Next Round with a wild anecdote you can listen to below.

The story — that Davis dictated a play to Campbell, who immediately found Heyward-Bey for a 69-yard touchdown — probably comes as little surprise to those who remember that Davis is the one who famously said, "They said you had to take what the defense gave you. No, we are going to take what we want."

On that day in Oakland it worked to perfection.

Listen to Campbell's full appearance here, and watch the full play below.

