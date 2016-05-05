Jihad Ward: "I Want To Win Super Bowl Championships"

Instead, he stayed on campus, finishing up classes at the University of Illinois, and was at his defensive line coach Mike Phair's house when he found out he had been selected by the Oakland Raiders in the second round (No. 44 overall).

"We were just watching the Draft and when I finally got my phone call, it was just a blessing," Ward told Bruce Murray and Phil Savage on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "[My heart] kept beating and beating and beating fast, and then, next thing you know, I had Oakland on the caller ID. The whole surrounding, their heart dropped. They didn't know what to expect, so it got quiet at the time, and once I had a little, one tear come out of my eye, it was just, yeah, this is it. This is the one. It was a blessing."