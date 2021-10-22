Jim Murren to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

HENDERSON, Nev. – Las Vegas executive Jim Murren, chair of the Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force, will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to kickoff of Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders game versus Philadelphia at Allegiant Stadium.

Murren, who previously served as Chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International, has always been an advocate of professional sports in Las Vegas. And it was with his staunch support, guidance and endorsement that the stadium project became a reality for the Raiders.

The Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force raised millions of dollars, bought critical personal protective equipment (PPE), expanded access to testing, and helped bring internet access to all school-aged children in the state.

Additionally, Murren led the development of City Center and T-Mobile Arena, is a founding partner of the Vegas Golden Knights, organized the purchase and relocation of the Las Vegas Aces, and facilitated the growth of the NBA Summer League. He is a founding donor to Nevada's first Fisher House. Murren currently serves on numerous corporate boards and is active with Nevada's National Guard.

Murren joins Tommy White (October 10 versus Chicago), Steve Wynn (September 26 versus Miami), Brian Sandoval (September 13 versus Baltimore) and Dr. Miriam Adelson, widow of Sheldon G. Adelson (August 14 against Seattle), on the list of those who have been extended the privilege to perform the honor in 2021.

Since the tradition began in 2011 in Oakland, many Raiders Alumni, celebrities and fans have had the privilege to light the Torch before each home game. The Al Davis Memorial Torch is a tribute to Mr. Davis' legacy as the Raiders' long-time owner, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, AFL Coach of the Year, AFL Commissioner, and the architect of the Raiders' Commitment to Excellence in recognition of Mr. Davis' enduring vision that "the fire that burns the brightest in the Raiders' organization is the will to win."