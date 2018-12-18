Jon Gruden provides an update regarding injured Raiders offensive linemen

"We are very hopeful that KO [Kelechi Osemele] can come back and be our left guard; although, you have to be realistic, and not just hopeful," Gruden said. "This is a serious toe injury that's hard for him to maneuver on, and Gabe Jackson is suffering from a very legitimate elbow injury, and it's hard to block people when you can't extend your arm. We're concerned, obviously, but I will say this, Chaz Green and Denzelle Good on short notice, they didn't some good things yesterday."

In addition to the absence of Osemele and Jackson, veteran tackle Donald Penn's presence on the right side has been missed this season. The big fella hasn't played since Week 4, and he's spent the last 11 weeks rehabbing trying to make a return to the field. It's possible he returns this season, and I'm sure quarterback Derek Carr would be pleased if he did.

"I think Donald [Penn] is wide open, he wants to play, as you know, how many linemen are you going to have up? There's a chance he could be up this week, we'll address that here in the next couple days," Gruden shared. "There's a clock when you get a guy off the injured reserve, you get a couple weeks to look at, and our clock is about to expire. We'll talk to Rod Martin, we'll talk to Donald, and we'll determine that here in the next 48 hours."