Josh Jacobs voted Week 12 FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Josh Jacobs' record-breaking performance has earned him the Week 12 FedEx Ground Player of the Week.
Jacobs won the award over Nick Chubb (Browns) and Jalen Hurts (Eagles) after rushing for 229 yards and two touchdowns in the win against the Seattle Seahawks. This is the first time the running back has won the award this year, but his fourth nomination.
His 303 total scrimmage yards and 229 rushing yards are both the most in a game in franchise history. His 86-yard touchdown run to win the game was also the second-longest overtime touchdown run in NFL history.
The running back was also awarded AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday morning.
