Josh Jacobs named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

After a record-shattering 303-yard performance Sunday, Josh Jacobs was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week by the NFL.
This is the first time in his four-year career that Jacobs has won the weekly league award.
"He cares about winning. He's very unselfish," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said of Jacobs on Monday. "He'll do whatever we ask him to do. Like I said, I've said this many times, he practices great. I would say this, the great players that I've been around, they're that way for a reason. And they love football, they study it. They prepare hard. They practice like they're playing. ... I mean, that's what this guy is."
Jacobs, currently the league rushing yard leader, rushed 33 times for a career-high 229 yards (6.9 avg.) and two touchdowns against the Seahawks, breaking the franchise single-game rushing record. It was the first time a player in Raiders history rushed for 225+ yards and two touchdowns (19th player in NFL history to do so).
Additionally, he rushed for nine first downs, ranked first in the AFC in Week 12 and tied for seventh-most in a game this season across the league.
The running back tacked on six receptions for 74 yards (12.3 avg.) – a career high and the most receiving yards by a Raiders running back in a single game since 2016.
Jacobs' 86-yard game-winning touchdown run is the second-longest overtime rushing touchdown and fourth-longest overtime scrimmage touchdown since 1974.
