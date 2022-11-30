Josh Jacobs named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Nov 30, 2022 at 05:30 AM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

After a record-shattering 303-yard performance Sunday, Josh Jacobs was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week by the NFL.

This is the first time in his four-year career that Jacobs has won the weekly league award.

"He cares about winning. He's very unselfish," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said of Jacobs on Monday. "He'll do whatever we ask him to do. Like I said, I've said this many times, he practices great. I would say this, the great players that I've been around, they're that way for a reason. And they love football, they study it. They prepare hard. They practice like they're playing. ... I mean, that's what this guy is."

Jacobs, currently the league rushing yard leader, rushed 33 times for a career-high 229 yards (6.9 avg.) and two touchdowns against the Seahawks, breaking the franchise single-game rushing record. It was the first time a player in Raiders history rushed for 225+ yards and two touchdowns (19th player in NFL history to do so).

Additionally, he rushed for nine first downs, ranked first in the AFC in Week 12 and tied for seventh-most in a game this season across the league.

The running back tacked on six receptions for 74 yards (12.3 avg.) – a career high and the most receiving yards by a Raiders running back in a single game since 2016.

Jacobs' 86-yard game-winning touchdown run is the second-longest overtime rushing touchdown and fourth-longest overtime scrimmage touchdown since 1974.

Silver and Black and White: Week 12 vs. Seahawks

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 12 win against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

1 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
2 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson's (59) jersey in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
3 / 43

Field access signage in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
4 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) arrives to the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
5 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards on the bench before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
6 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
7 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
8 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
9 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
10 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38), running back Zamir White (35) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
11 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
12 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
13 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
14 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
15 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
16 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
17 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler signs autographs for fans before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
18 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
19 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
20 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
21 / 43

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive ends huddle before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
22 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
23 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
24 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
25 / 43

A fan before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
26 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
27 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
28 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
29 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
30 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) celebrates after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
31 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) celebrate on the field during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
32 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) celebrates on the field during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
33 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
34 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
35 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
36 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
37 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
38 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates on the field during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
39 / 43

A view of Lumen Field during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
40 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by running back Brandon Bolden (34) after rushing for a game winning 86-yard touchdown after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
41 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu after rushing for a game winning 86-yard touchdown after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
42 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates with running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
43 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
