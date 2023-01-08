'This was probably the hardest game I've ever played': Josh Jacobs played with his father at the forefront of his mind Saturday

"This was probably the hardest game I've ever played," said Jacobs, who wrote "Pops" over his eyeblack for his father. "Not in the sense of physical or anything like that, just mentally. Trying to stay in it. Being on the sideline and having too much time to think. Think about what's going on and think about being a rock of your family. It's never easy when the person that is your rock is going through it."

When asked about the support he received from the locker room amid the situation, Jacobs said "that's what made coming back good." He described his appreciation for the staff and locker room for being so understanding of his absence from the team, including Head Coach Josh McDaniels.

"That's a testament to him and his family. That was totally on their discretion," said McDaniels. "We understood the situation and I'm not going to get into the specifics of that, I respect their privacy. JJ knew he had whatever he wanted from us relative to support. We understood and respected the situation.