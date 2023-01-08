'This was probably the hardest game I've ever played': Josh Jacobs played with his father at the forefront of his mind Saturday

Jan 07, 2023 at 06:20 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Saturday's game for Josh Jacobs should not defined by the numbers next the name on the box score. It should utterly be defined by the guts and heart it took to suit up and play a football game.

The running back has enjoyed a career season, leading the league in rushing yards, scrimmage yards and carries heading into the Week 18 matchup. However, he had to make a frightening detour back home to Tulsa, Oklahoma, this past week after his father suffered a medical emergency, prompting Jacobs' 6-year-old son to call 911.

"My son and my dad are like best friends," Jacobs said postgame. "You see one, you always see the other. I'm just happy he's really smart enough to understand what was going on in that situation. It was rough for me trying to explain to him what happened and stuff like that. I told him I'm proud of him. My Pops said he's his hero."

Jacobs was originally not planning on playing in Saturday's game, citing "family comes first" over football. But on Friday morning Jacobs' father told him he wanted him to play and the running back flew back the night before the game.

"This was probably the hardest game I've ever played," said Jacobs, who wrote "Pops" over his eyeblack for his father. "Not in the sense of physical or anything like that, just mentally. Trying to stay in it. Being on the sideline and having too much time to think. Think about what's going on and think about being a rock of your family. It's never easy when the person that is your rock is going through it."

When asked about the support he received from the locker room amid the situation, Jacobs said "that's what made coming back good." He described his appreciation for the staff and locker room for being so understanding of his absence from the team, including Head Coach Josh McDaniels.

"That's a testament to him and his family. That was totally on their discretion," said McDaniels. "We understood the situation and I'm not going to get into the specifics of that, I respect their privacy. JJ knew he had whatever he wanted from us relative to support. We understood and respected the situation.

"If he had chosen not to, I would've completely understood that. But he came back, and I give him a ton of credit for giving it a go and trying to help us win a game at the end of the season."

Related Links

After the game, edge rusher and good friend Maxx Crosby said Jacobs' family is in his prayers and that the fourth-year player "has got every bit of respect from me and all these guys in the locker room."

While the Raiders weren't able to secure the victory, Jacobs' will to compete under his given circumstances has certainly been commended. He said he after the game he'll be returning back to Tulsa immediately to be with his father.

"It just put it into perspective how precious life is, in general," Jacobs said, visibly emotional. "I think we get caught up, especially in this sport, with the outcomes of things. With wins, with losses, how good you played. You kind of forget that life is more important. For me, man, that's all I'm caring about right now."

Gameday Photos: Week 18 vs. Chiefs

View photos from the Raiders' Week 18 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Harvey Langi (56) and cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Harvey Langi (56) and cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 111

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28), quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28), quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51), linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51), linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91), linebacker Harvey Langi (56) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91), linebacker Harvey Langi (56) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Austin Calitro (53) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Austin Calitro (53) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87), offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72), offensive lineman Alex Bars (64), quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3), center Andre James (68), guard Dylan Parham (66) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87), offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72), offensive lineman Alex Bars (64), quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3), center Andre James (68), guard Dylan Parham (66) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 111

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 111

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 38-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 38-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is congratulated by wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) after making an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is congratulated by wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) after making an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
111 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
