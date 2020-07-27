Josh Jacobs ranks No. 72 on NFL's Top 100 Players list

Josh Jacobs only needed 13 games to vault himself into the conversation of best running backs in the league — imagine what he'll be able to do in Year Two.

Jacob's 2019 rookie campaign was unlike anything Raiders fans had ever seen, breaking a handful of Marcus Allen's rookie records. While the former University of Alabama running back should've won the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award after totaling 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns, he earned the respect of his peers and NFL executives across the league.

"He'll be top-five soon," one anonymous coordinator told ESPN. "Never gets tackled by first guy, smoothness is pretty unique. Really good back."

"Not elite speed, but so tough and balanced overall that he can make big plays happen," an NFC executive added.