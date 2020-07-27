Sunday, Jul 26, 2020 08:09 PM

Josh Jacobs ranks No. 72 on NFL's Top 100 Players list

Raiders.com Staff

Josh Jacobs only needed 13 games to vault himself into the conversation of best running backs in the league — imagine what he'll be able to do in Year Two.

Jacob's 2019 rookie campaign was unlike anything Raiders fans had ever seen, breaking a handful of Marcus Allen's rookie records. While the former University of Alabama running back should've won the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award after totaling 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns, he earned the respect of his peers and NFL executives across the league.

"He'll be top-five soon," one anonymous coordinator told ESPN. "Never gets tackled by first guy, smoothness is pretty unique. Really good back."

"Not elite speed, but so tough and balanced overall that he can make big plays happen," an NFC executive added.

During the NFL Top 100 countdown on NFL Network, Jacobs clocked in at No. 72 on the list and he should be higher on the list come this time next year.

Take a look back at the best photos of RB Josh Jacobs from his rookie season with the Silver and Black.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a touchdown during the Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos.
