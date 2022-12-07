Josh Jacobs voted FedEx Ground Player of the Week for second straight week

Dec 07, 2022 at 12:47 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Another well-deserved award for Josh Jacobs to add to his name.

The running back has won his second consecutive FedEx Ground Player of the Week award, after racking up 144 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Chargers in Week 13.

This was Jacobs' fifth nomination for the weekly award in what has been a record-setting season for the fourth-year pro. He has surpassed Marcus Allen (1,236) for the most rushing yards through 12 games in a season, and with 475 more rushing yards this year, could break Allen's franchise record set in 1985 for most rushing yards in a single season.

"He's unbelievable. I've always said he's one of the best in the NFL, especially the way he's running with that mindset and that mentality," quarterback Derek Carr said postgame Sunday of Jacobs. "He's been unbelievable. ... He turns a two-yard run or a three-yard run, into eight, nine, 10, 12. It's those little hidden yards like, 'Oh, good run.' No, you can't overlook how special that is."

Fans can help get the current league leader in rushing yards to the 2023 Pro Bowl by voting on Twitter or at raiders.com/probowl.

