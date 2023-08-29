Josh McDaniels hops on latest episode of 'Bussin With the Boys' podcast

Lewan and Compton complimented how "stacked" and "talented" they believe this year's roster is looking, with Coach McDaniels crediting the front office moves made this offseason.

"I think Dave [Ziegler] has done a good job. When you come to a new place, you're trying to figure out who is there that can fit your vision and how you want to play," added McDaniels. "I think we've added competition at most of the spots we wanted to try to do that in.

"We had leads and we got to learn how to close. If we get into that situation again this year hopefully, we'll have a better idea of what we need to do to keep playing the way we're playing."

While addressing the level of competition on the roster, it inevitably led to a discussion about defensive end Maxx Crosby﻿. Coach McDaniels noted how Crosby is a player he never has to worry about being at his best. McDaniels described him as a rare player in the league who's always doing what's best for the organization.

"He does everything possible to help himself and to be the best player he can be to help our team. This is a cool phase for him because he's also learning how to transfer that to others. It's one thing to do it on your own but another to try and infect your teammates with it. ... He's and incredible person and a really good football player."