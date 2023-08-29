Josh McDaniels hops on latest episode of 'Bussin With the Boys' podcast

Aug 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM
maileena-f-headshot-2023
Maileena Faaita

Digital Content Associate

mcdaniels-bussin-thumb-082923-v2

Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels joined Taylor Lewan and Will Compton on the latest episode of "Bussin with The Boys."

In the conversation between the three, Coach McDaniels detailed how he's grown as a coach, how excited he is about this year's roster and what he looks to implement into the Silver and Black going forward. He has had a lot of time to reflect since his first head coaching stint in 2009, and McDaniels shared how the experience prepared him for the Raiders.

"I didn't have a lot of wisdom on how to do it other than what I have seen," McDaniels said referring to his experience with the Broncos. "I was trying to do things that I had witnessed but that doesn't necessarily fit."

Lewan and Compton complimented how "stacked" and "talented" they believe this year's roster is looking, with Coach McDaniels crediting the front office moves made this offseason.

"I think Dave [Ziegler] has done a good job. When you come to a new place, you're trying to figure out who is there that can fit your vision and how you want to play," added McDaniels. "I think we've added competition at most of the spots we wanted to try to do that in.

"We had leads and we got to learn how to close. If we get into that situation again this year hopefully, we'll have a better idea of what we need to do to keep playing the way we're playing."

While addressing the level of competition on the roster, it inevitably led to a discussion about defensive end Maxx Crosby﻿. Coach McDaniels noted how Crosby is a player he never has to worry about being at his best. McDaniels described him as a rare player in the league who's always doing what's best for the organization.

"He does everything possible to help himself and to be the best player he can be to help our team. This is a cool phase for him because he's also learning how to transfer that to others. It's one thing to do it on your own but another to try and infect your teammates with it. ... He's and incredible person and a really good football player."

Over the years, McDaniels has placed importance on being true to himself around his locker room and staff. In an effort to continue showing his true self to those around him, he revealed to The Boys his all-time favorite films. So in case anyone was wondering what Coach McDaniels' favorite movies are, we can officially document him as a big 'Tombstone' and 'A Few Good Men' guy.

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Cowboys | Preseason Week 3

View the best photos from the Raiders' Preseason Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson's (9) helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
1 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson's (9) helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters' (24) jersey in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
2 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters' (24) jersey in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) jersey and pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
3 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) jersey and pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson's (9) jersey and pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
4 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson's (9) jersey and pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's (10) towel in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
5 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's (10) towel in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
6 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) arrives to the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
7 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) arrives to the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) arrives to the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
8 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) arrives to the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant and assistant wide receivers coach Matt Lombardi and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi before the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
9 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant and assistant wide receivers coach Matt Lombardi and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi before the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) walks down the tunnel before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
10 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) walks down the tunnel before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
11 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) with Dallas Cowboys long snapper Trent Sieg (44) before the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
12 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) with Dallas Cowboys long snapper Trent Sieg (44) before the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola on the bench before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
13 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola on the bench before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the bench before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
14 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the bench before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) walks down the tunnel before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
15 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) walks down the tunnel before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) on the bench before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
16 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) on the bench before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) with Dallas Cowboys long snapper Trent Sieg (44) before the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
17 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) with Dallas Cowboys long snapper Trent Sieg (44) before the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) and defensive line coach Rob Leonard warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
18 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) and defensive line coach Rob Leonard warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
19 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
20 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
21 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
22 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
23 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) and safety Chris Smith II (42) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
24 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) and safety Chris Smith II (42) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
25 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
26 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36), defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) on the bench before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
27 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36), defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) on the bench before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Bryce Cosby (44) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
28 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Bryce Cosby (44) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
29 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
30 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
31 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
32 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks walk down the tunnel before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
33 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks walk down the tunnel before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan with former NFL All-Pro, Pro Bowl and Super Bowl Championship quarterback Tom Brady before the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
34 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan with former NFL All-Pro, Pro Bowl and Super Bowl Championship quarterback Tom Brady before the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) and cornerback Duke Shelley (23) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
35 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) and cornerback Duke Shelley (23) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Former NFL All-Pro, Pro Bowl and Super Bowl Championship quarterback Tom Brady before the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
36 / 100

Former NFL All-Pro, Pro Bowl and Super Bowl Championship quarterback Tom Brady before the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) before the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
37 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) before the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
38 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
39 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) walks down the tunnel before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
40 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) walks down the tunnel before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
41 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
42 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
43 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
44 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
45 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) kneels on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
46 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) kneels on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
47 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the national anthem before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
48 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the national anthem before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) during the national anthem before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
49 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) during the national anthem before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Isaac Darkangelo (53) during the national anthem before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
50 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Isaac Darkangelo (53) during the national anthem before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Ike Brown (46) during the national anthem before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
51 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Ike Brown (46) during the national anthem before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the national anthem before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
52 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the national anthem before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the sidelines before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
53 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the sidelines before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the coin toss before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
54 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the coin toss before the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) celebrates after making a tackle during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
55 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) celebrates after making a tackle during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
56 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
57 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) makes a tackle during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
58 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) makes a tackle during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) defends during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
59 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) defends during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
60 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the field during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams attempt to block a field goal during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
61 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams attempt to block a field goal during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) makes a catch during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
62 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) makes a catch during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) blocks during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
63 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) blocks during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) blocks during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
64 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) blocks during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) calls out the defense during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
65 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) calls out the defense during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) makes a tackle during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
66 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) makes a tackle during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) lines up before the snap during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
67 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) lines up before the snap during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the sidelines during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
68 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the sidelines during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) runs after making a catch during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
69 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) runs after making a catch during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
70 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
71 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) rushes for a 24-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
72 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) rushes for a 24-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) celebrates after rushing for a 24-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
73 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) celebrates after rushing for a 24-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) celebrates with wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) after rushing for a 24-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
74 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) celebrates with wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) after rushing for a 24-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) lines up before the snap during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
75 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) lines up before the snap during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) defends during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
76 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) defends during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) makes a tackle during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
77 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) makes a tackle during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) celebrates after making a tackle during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
78 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) celebrates after making a tackle during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) and linebacker Amari Burney (56) make a tackle during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
79 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) and linebacker Amari Burney (56) make a tackle during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated after kicking a 62-yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
80 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated after kicking a 62-yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) runs after making a catch during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
81 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) runs after making a catch during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) rushes during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
82 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) rushes during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) runs after making a catch during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
83 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) runs after making a catch during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 50-yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
84 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 50-yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) defends during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
85 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) defends during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) on the field during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
86 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) on the field during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) lines up before a kickoff during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
87 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) lines up before a kickoff during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
88 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) goes for a catch during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
89 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) goes for a catch during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) celebrates after making a catch during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
90 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) celebrates after making a catch during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
91 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) runs after making a catch during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
92 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) runs after making a catch during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) lines up before the snap during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
93 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) lines up before the snap during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) lines up before the snap during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
94 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) lines up before the snap during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Darwin Thompson (30) rushes during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
95 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Darwin Thompson (30) rushes during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Doug Costin (60) makes a tackle during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
96 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Doug Costin (60) makes a tackle during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels shakes hands with Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy after the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
97 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels shakes hands with Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy after the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) after the preseason away game at AT&T Stadium.
98 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) after the preseason away game at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45), punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) with Dallas Cowboys long snapper Trent Sieg (44) after the preseason away game at AT&T Stadium.
99 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45), punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) with Dallas Cowboys long snapper Trent Sieg (44) after the preseason away game at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Tyron Johnson (80) after the preseason away game at AT&T Stadium.
100 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Tyron Johnson (80) after the preseason away game at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Breaking down the Silver and Black's initial 2023 roster by position 

View who makes up each position group on the Raiders' initial 2023 roster following cutdown day.
news

Four key observations from the Raiders' initial 53-man roster

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down some noteworthy observations following the reveal of the initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season.
news

Raiders finalize initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season

The transactions bring the team to the NFL-mandated limit on the active roster.
news

Raiders' 2023 preseason stat leaders

A look at the leaders on the offense and defense for the 2023 preseason

Latest Content

news

Breaking down the Silver and Black's initial 2023 roster by position 

Aug 29, 2023

View who makes up each position group on the Raiders' initial 2023 roster following cutdown day.
news

Four key observations from the Raiders' initial 53-man roster

Aug 29, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down some noteworthy observations following the reveal of the initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season.
gallery

Photos: 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Roster

Aug 29, 2023

View photos of the Silver and Black's roster as it currently stands. (Last updated Tuesday, August 29th)
audio

Reactions and surprises from the Raiders' initial 53-man roster

Aug 29, 2023

With the Raiders' initial 53-man roster announced, Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and KSNV News 3 Las Vegas' Jesse Merrick dive into all the transactions and discuss their biggest surprises from cutdown day.
news

Raiders finalize initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season

Aug 29, 2023

The transactions bring the team to the NFL-mandated limit on the active roster.
news

Josh McDaniels hops on latest episode of 'Bussin With the Boys' podcast

Aug 29, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels talks about his experience as a head coach and goals for the upcoming season on 'Bussin' with the Boys' podcast.
gallery

Bonanza High School unveils new football helmets

Aug 29, 2023

The Bonanza High School football team used their new football helmets and cleats for the first time in a game that were donated by the Las Vegas Raiders and Intermountain Health.
gallery

Photos: Raiderettes host 2023-24 calendar release party

Aug 29, 2023

In celebration of their 2023-24 calendar, the Raiderettes hosted a release party at GhostBar.
news

Raiders' 2023 preseason stat leaders

Aug 28, 2023

A look at the leaders on the offense and defense for the 2023 preseason
news

David Agoha forging his own path to NFL with hopes to grow football internationally

Aug 28, 2023

The Nigerian defensive end is trying to make the most of his opportunity with the Raiders after being allotted to the team through the NFL International Pathway Program.
news

Raiders waive 8 players, place 3 on Reserve/Injured list

Aug 27, 2023

Sunday's transactions reduced the Raiders roster to 81 players.
video

Coach McDaniels: '[Depth and competition] makes for harder decisions here coming up'

Aug 27, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the upcoming roster reduction, running back Josh Jacobs, Preseason Week 3 and more.
View All
Advertising