Josh McDaniels, Nike pay it forward to Las Vegas high school football programs with equipment donation

"It took a village when we were young to help us have resources and things to help us play the game of football and improve as players," said McDaniels. "So just to have the opportunity to not only give back – not only to the game, but to our community here in Vegas – is a pretty special feeling."

After the equipment was presented, the students and their coaches were given a tour of the facility, seizing the moment to view the Raiders' weight room and the lockers of their favorite Raiders players.

Adein Curtis, running back for Western's girl's flag football team, was elated with the equipment donation. She described how useful it will be for her and her teammates to "keep warm and look good" on windy gamedays in the fall.

"It was out of this world," Curtis said of touring the Raiders headquarters. "Kind of shook that I came here, my first time coming here. I would say it was amazing. I'm a fan of Josh McDaniels."

With the Raiders staff fully engulfed in the NFL Draft two weeks away, McDaniels was in great spirits as he spoke with the young football players. He treats this not as an obligation, but a desire to continue advancing the game of football for the next generation.