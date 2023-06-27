Josh McDaniels talks quarterback room, offseason improvements with Rich Gannon

McDaniels also went into detail about the Raiders rookie class and quarterback situation. The staff aimed to find young players who have a high football IQ, with seven of the nine draft picks having been team captains in college and several named All-Americans.

"We went into the draft trying to acquire as many tough, smart, mature, explosive players that we could. Those were the words we kept using over again," he told Gannon. "It's the kind of football team we want to build."

This year, the Silver and Black will have a new starting quarterback for the first time since 2014. It'll also be McDaniels' fifth straight season with a new starting quarterback in his offense.

He believes the quarterback room is already establishing great chemistry, with veteran leaders Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer helping out second-year UDFA Chase Garbers and 2023 fifth-round pick Aidan O'Connell. The head coach is looking forward to what camp will bring for the QBs, especially being reunited with Garoppolo for the first time since 2016.

"Our quarterbacks will ultimately be judged like the head coach will be – how many games do we win or lose," said McDaniels. "Really like Jimmy Garoppolo, I've obviously been fond of him since we drafted him in New England. He's got a lot of strengths that've obviously been on display in San Francisco for the last so many years. He's won a lot of games and has played at a high level and taken his team to important games late in the year.