Which Raiders were named to CBS Sports' Top 100 NFL Players of 2023 list?

CBS Sports released their Top 100 NFL Players of 2023 list Friday, with a trio of usual suspects from the Silver and Black making the cut.

Wide receiver Davante Adams, edge rusher Maxx Crosby and running back Josh Jacobs were listed among the best of the best. This comes after these three were also ranked among the top five players in their position group by Pro Football Focus.

The highest ranked Raider is Adams at No. 17, which coincides with his uniform number.

"Adams had 100 catches with 14 touchdowns to show he could still play at a high level without Aaron Rodgers," wrote Pete Prisco. "What's even more impressive is his per-catch average was a career-high 15.2 yards."

The next entry is Crosby at No. 38. His fourth season was his most impressive to date, with a career-high 12.5 sacks and league-leading 22 tackles for loss.