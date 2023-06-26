2023 Position Breakdown: Quarterbacks

Entering 2023 Training Camp, Raiders.com will preview every position group and evaluate the players who will potentially make up the 53-man roster. We begin with a revamped quarterback room.
New Players
The Raiders will have a new starting quarterback under center this season for the first time since 2014.
Jimmy Garoppolo is the marquee name among the QBs added to the roster, bringing an impressive resume with him. He's compiled a 40-17 record as a starting quarterback, with four playoff wins as a starter and two Super Bowl wins with Josh McDaniels as his offensive coordinator in New England. Additionally, his career completion percentage tips near 68 percent, which isn't too shabby.
Garoppolo sustained a broken foot last season with the 49ers. However, McDaniels said he isn't too worried, patiently awaiting the quarterback to be at full strength in time for Training Camp.
"[E]verything that's happened since we signed Jimmy, we knew ahead of time," the head coach said during OTAs. "I would say it's the same thing with a number of guys that we're aware of. ... Our preference is to not push and rush anybody back at this point in time. Could we? I mean, you could make that decision. It's just I think the most important time of the year is going to happen when we get to Training Camp so that we're ready to go and we can do the work we need to do in August."
The Silver and Black also added Brian Hoyer, an NFL journeyman who brings 14 years of experience with him to the desert. Like Garoppolo, he's familiar with McDaniels' offensive system, having most recently spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons in New England with him. Hoyer has started 40 games in his career.
The Raiders drafted Aidan O'Connell from Purdue with their 135th pick in the 2023 Draft. He is the first quarterback drafted by the franchise since 2016. O'Connell brings a fantastic underdog story with him to Las Vegas, starting his college career as a walk-on slotted eighth on the Boilermakers depth chart. The 6-foot-3 quarterback ended his college career as Purdue's all-time leader in completion percentage (66.7%) with nearly 20 wins as a starter, 65 touchdown passes and two Second Team All-Big Ten selections.
Returning Player
Garbers is the lone returning player in the quarterback room. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad after joining the team as a UDFA out of UC Berkeley. He was signed to the active roster for the Silver and Black's last two games of 2022, but didn't see any action.
Garbers has perhaps the most dual-threat capabilities on the roster, rushing for 11 touchdowns and over 1,000 yards in college plus 59 rushing yards in the Raiders' 2022 preseason. He also threw for 249 yards in the 2022 preseason as well. With a year under his belt with the team, Garbers finds himself in a good position to prove himself in Training Camp.
