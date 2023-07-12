2023 Position Breakdown: Defensive Line

Maxx Crosby has evolved into a premier edge rusher in the league and the motor of the Silver and Black defense. The two-time Pro Bowler is coming off his best statistical season in the NFL, leading the league in tackles for loss (22) and recording career-highs in sacks (12.5), quarterback hits (36) and solo tackles (58). He's earned the full respect of his teammates and coaches as a team captain, and doesn't see himself slowing down anytime soon.

"I've got one goal – I want to be the best at what I do," Crosby said during OTAs. "I've got many big goals I'm trying to achieve, and it takes more than being 50 percent in. It takes all my attention, all year round. ... At the end of the day, I'm on a mission until I stop playing football. All the other stuff, I'm going to do my absolute best to be the best version of myself, but it's a constant mission every single day no matter what it takes and what that sacrifice happens to be."