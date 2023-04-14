Raiders host pro day for local and regional college prospects

Austin Ajiake has played a lot of football games in the city of Las Vegas. Nineteen to be exact, including the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

The UNLV linebacker is no stranger to Allegiant Stadium, enjoying a dominant All-MWC senior season, with 132 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss and four sacks. Despite playing in the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World for five seasons, he received a different type of Vegas experience inside of the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday.

Ajiake, along with other players from UNLV, USC, UCLA and some Las Vegas natives, were invited to partake in the Raiders' local pro day. Head Coach Josh McDaniels, General Manager Dave Ziegler and the team's coaching staff were all in attendance, continuing their due diligence of evaluating all prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Pro days are helpful for getting a closer look at local prospects on the radar of staffs, including the Raiders' seventh-round pick from 2022, Brittain Brown, who was in attendance last year.