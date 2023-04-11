Road to the Draft: A few stellar FCS prospects to keep on your radar

Tucker Kraft, tight end, South Dakota State

South Dakota State won their first FCS National Championship in 2022, and Tucker Kraft was a huge reason behind that.

If you watch the tape of the former Jackrabbit, he has everything an NFL team could want in a tight end. Standing at 6-foot-5, 254 pounds, he boasts above average blocking capabilities and good hands as a receiver. However, the one thing that stands out to me about Kraft is his ability to fight for yards after contact. According to Pro Football Focus, he broke 25 tackles on 102 catches across the past two seasons.

Additionally he has impressive speed for his size, recording a 4.69 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine and reportedly an even faster time in the low 4.6's at his Pro Day. His 23 reps on bench press tied for the most of all tight ends at the Combine.