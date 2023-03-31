Road to the Draft: The cream of the crop that hail from Las Vegas

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Quarterback, UCLA

High School: Bishop Gorman

Before arriving to UCLA, Dorian Thompson-Robinson was perhaps the most electric quarterback in NIAA football history.

Thompson-Robinson was the No. 2 ranked dual-threat quarterback in the nation by ESPN and Rivals. The four-star prospect was an Under Armor All-American, who threw for 3,275 yards and 38 touchdowns his senior high school season, while also rushing for 426 yards and seven touchdowns. Bishop Gorman won the 4A state championship each of his four years.

His family is deeply rooted in the city of Las Vegas, as his mother is a professor at UNLV. He's fond of his experience of growing up in Las Vegas, and has been to Allegiant Stadium multiple times to watch his friends play at UNLV, and has taken the field himself, playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl earlier this year.

"Everyone outside of Las Vegas thinks you go to The Strip all the time. I would say I grew up very chill in comparison to what a lot of other people think," Thompson-Robinson told Raiders.com. "I definitely enjoyed my time in Vegas. It was super fun, we had a ton of success and that's always fun when you're winning. My high school really taught me how to be selfless, I switched positions there to try and help the team out and we ended up winning a bunch of games with me playing receiver as well. It was definitely a fun ride, I definitely enjoyed it."

The former Bishop Gorman quarterback's success translated over well in the Pac-12. In five seasons as Bruin, he threw for nearly 11,000 passing yards and 88 touchdowns, adding 28 touchdowns on the ground. He leaves UCLA as their all-time leader in total offense, completions, total touchdowns, touchdown passes and passing yards. He said he met with the Raiders at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he ran a 4.56 40-yard dash and the fastest 10-yard split (1.51 seconds) of all quarterbacks in attendance.